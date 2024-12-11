In a world where screens dominate our lives, from work desks to endless social media scrolling, eye health has taken a backseat. Redness, dryness, and fatigue are all-too-familiar problems for many of us. While eye drops and pricey treatments seem like the only solutions, there's a simpler, more natural remedy—amla. Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is a winter superfood celebrated not just for boosting immunity but also for enhancing eye health. Nutritionist Dr. Komal Bhadouria from SCI International Hospital, New Delhi, explains, “Amla is a special fruit full of antioxidants that are effective in reducing cell damage, which reduces the free radicals that can cause disease in the body." Let's dive into how amla can give your eyes the care they need.





Photo: iStock



5 Ways Amla Can Keep Your Eyes Happy and Healthy

1. Packed With Vitamin C – Your Eye's Natural Ally

Amla is bursting with vitamin C, which is crucial for maintaining eye health. A 2020 study in the journal Nutrients highlights that vitamin C plays a major role in reducing oxygen levels within the eye, preventing oxidative damage. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta adds, “Amla's natural antioxidants protect against free radicals, nourish the body from within, and strengthen the immune system.” So, adding amla to your routine can keep your eyes looking brighter and healthier for years to come.

2. Fights Eye Fatigue

If long hours on screens leave your eyes tired, amla might be your best friend. Thanks to its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this superfruit helps combat digital eye strain symptoms like dryness, irritation, and blurred vision. It's like a natural refresh button for your eyes!

3. Supports Better Vision

Dealing with high spectacle power? Amla might help. Rich in vitamin A, it supports retinal health, which can improve both day and night vision. Regular consumption could make it easier to see in dim lighting and may even help reduce the severity of night blindness caused by vitamin A deficiency.

4. Helps Prevent Eye Infections

Eye infections like conjunctivitis are annoying and painful, but amla's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help. Whether you consume amla juice or use amla-based eye drops, it can soothe irritation, reduce redness, and protect your eyes from common infections.

5. Slows Down Age-Related Vision Problems

As we grow older, vision problems like macular degeneration can creep in. According to a research paper published in the Open-Access Impact Journal on Aging, amla's high vitamin C content and powerful antioxidants, including polyphenols, can help fight the free radicals responsible for age-related eye damage. Including amla in your diet may just keep your eyes sharp as you age.

Photo: iStock

Easy Ways To Add Amla To Your Diet

1. Juice It: Blend fresh amla juice with a dash of honey or dilute it with water for a refreshing drink.





2. Powder It: Add amla powder to smoothies, warm water, or herbal teas to sneak in a quick nutrition boost.





3. Snack On It: Dried amla with black salt is a tangy, on-the-go treat your taste buds will love.





4. Pickle It: Amla pickles are a delicious way to add a zesty twist to your meals while reaping its benefits.





Take care of your eyes the natural way with this winter superfood — your screen-tired eyes will thank you!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.