Summer is upon us, and while you are reaching out for much-loved mangoes and watermelons, there is one underrated tropical gem that truly deserves a spot on your summer plate - raw papaya. Yes, it is the green, firm, mildly flavoured version of the fruit you probably walk right past at your local vegetable sellers' cart without a second glance. Raw papaya may not have the instant appeal of juicy mangoes or the sweet burst of litchis, but it makes up for it with the incredible health benefits. Often seen as just a crunchy base for Thai salads or a filler in stir-fries, raw papaya is actually a powerhouse of nutrients. It is packed with digestive enzymes, vitamins, antioxidants and hydration-boosting properties that make it an ideal companion for the sweltering Indian summer.





So, whether you are trying to stay cool, keep your gut in check or nourish your skin from within, raw papaya offers a natural, affordable and delicious way to do it all. Let's dive into why this humble green fruit deserves more love during the summer season.





5 Reasons To Add Raw Papaya To Your Summer Diet:

1. Packed With Cooling And Hydrating Properties:

Raw papaya has a high-water content. According to USDA data, it contains nearly 88 percent water, which helps keep you hydrated. It also has a mild diuretic effect, which helps flush out toxins and cools down the body naturally.

2. Great For Digestion:

Papaya contains papain, a powerful enzyme that breaks down proteins and aids digestion. According to a study published in the journal Neuro Endocrinology Letters, papain not only improves digestion but also eases symptoms of bloating and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). During summer, our metabolism tends to slow down, and raw papaya can help get things moving smoothly.

3. Boosts Immune Health:

Packed with vitamin C and vitamin A, raw papaya supports the immune system and protects against common summer infections. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 100 grams of raw papaya offers over 60 percent of your daily vitamin C needs, which is essential to strengthen immunity against seasonal diseases.

4. Helps Manage Weight:

Low in calories and high in fibre, raw papaya keeps you full longer and aids weight management. It also has a low glycaemic index (GI), which means it can help manage blood sugar levels too. Several studies have further linked raw papaya with reduced cholesterol levels.

5. Nourishes Skin:

Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Coach Shilpa Arora explains, "Since fibre in the raw fruit cleans the body internally of any toxins, eating raw papaya daily helps with skin conditions like acne, blemishes and pigmentation." It may also help dissolve dead skin cells and repair the old ones, thus helping the skin rejuvenate from within.





How To Add Raw Papaya To Your Summer Diet:

1. Toss it into a crunchy Som Tam-style salad:

If you love chaat and crunchy salads, then you will surely love this. Make your own version of the famous Thai Som Tam salad using shredded raw papaya, green chilli, crushed roasted peanuts, lemon juice, a dash of jaggery and tamarind water. It is tangy, spicy and cooling, making it a perfect side for a hot afternoon.

2. Add grated raw papaya to paratha stuffing or sabzis:

Grated raw papaya works beautifully as a stuffing for parathas. Saute it with jeera, ajwain, hing and a touch of amchur for a wholesome and fibre-rich breakfast. It also blends well into dry sabzis or mixed vegetable preparations, adding volume, fibre and nutrition.

3. Make a refreshing raw papaya juice with lemon and mint:

Blend peeled and chopped raw papaya with cold water, lemon juice, fresh mint leaves and a pinch of black salt for a hydrating summer cooler. It is light on the stomach and excellent for digestion.

4. Try it in Indian-style stir-fries or thoran:

In South Indian cuisine, raw papaya is often used in thoran, a simple stir-fry made with grated coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies. It pairs beautifully with rice and rasam.

5. Make pickles or chutneys with it:

Raw papaya pickles are packed with gut-friendly nutrients. You can also make quick chutneys with grated papaya, green chillies, garlic and lemon juice. It can be a zesty accompaniment for comforting dal-chawal or khichdi.





The Bottom Line: Raw Papaya Is Just What Your Body Needs This Summer

Raw papaya is vibrant, versatile and perfect to add to your summer diet. So, the next time you are at the market, do not overlook those raw papayas at the vegetable stores.

Word Of Caution:

Pregnant women are often advised to avoid papaya as it may stimulate uterine contractions. So, it is always better to consult an expert before adding it to your diet during pregnancy.