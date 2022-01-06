Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been a fitness inspiration for many and there's no denying to it. With her power yoga sessions and balanced diet regime, the Bollywood actor never fails to set health and fitness goals for us. And if you explore her social media handles, you will also find her sharing health tips every now and then. That's not all. Shilpa also gives us sneak peek into her morning rituals, daily diet and more. And then, we get to see her healthy and tasty cooking sessions too. Through her YouTube channel, Shilpa shares yummy recipes, giving a healthy makeover to each of them. In between, she also talks at length about the benefits of the ingredients she uses to make the meals both healthy and tasty. One such instance is her recent post on chia seeds.





Shilpa Shetty recently took to her Instagram page 'simplesoulfulapp' to explain the benefits of chia seeds and also hinted on how we can include these superseeds in our everyday diet.





Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds:

Considered a superfood, chia seeds have a right nutrient-profile and are considered gluten-free. According to Nutritionist Mehar Rajput, "These miniscule black seeds are loaded with fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids and various other macronutrients, which help prevent the storage of undesirable fats in our body. These factors not only aid weight loss, but also help promote heart-health. Besides chia seeds also help keep us full for long and manage blood sugar levels in our body."

Shilpa Shetty, through her Insta-post, further talks about the benefits of including chia seeds in our diet. She shared chia seeds are good for skin-health too. Shilpa uploaded an infographic post featuring 4 benefits of consuming chia seeds. She wrote alongside, "Chia seeds may be small, but they're incredibly rich in nutrients. The antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds may promote heart health, support strong bones, and improve blood sugar management."





Shilpa also gave us tips on how to consume chia seeds to make the most of the superfood. "If you want to reap the possible benefits of chia seeds, consider incorporating them into your diet. They're a great addition to smoothies, oatmeal, yogurt, baked goods, and more," she mentioned in the post.

Find the complete post here:

Eat healthy, stay fit!