Whenever someone mentions eggs, pictures of a perfectly cooked sunny-side-up or a fluffy omelette instantly come to mind. Isn't it? Eggs are not only an excellent source of protein, but the fact that you can experiment with them in numerous ways is truly fascinating. You can whip yourself some scrambled eggs for breakfast, put them in a curry and enjoy it for lunch, or even have some boiled eggs after your evening workout session, they are super easy to make and quite wholesome. However, there are times when we struggle to cook them. Does your omelette stick to the pan? Or your eggs do not boil properly? To prevent such cooking disasters, here we bring you a list of common mistakes you must avoid to cook eggs perfectly each time.

Here Are 5 Mistakes You Must Avoid While Cooking Eggs:

1. Not using fresh eggs

Oftentimes, whenever we go out shopping for eggs, we buy them in trays or packs without paying much attention to their quality. But if the eggs you just got from the market aren't fresh, they won't taste as good. Apart from the ones that look cracked or rotten from the outside, you could also check their freshness using another trick. Simply place the eggs in a bowl of water, and if they sink to the bottom, that's usually a good sign. If you spot any eggs floating on top, it's best not to use them.

2. Not being mindful of the temperature

The temperature of the eggs right before you cook them is also of great importance. You must've come across various recipes that mention bringing the eggs to room temperature. Ever wondered why? It's because it won't allow for even cooking. Since we store eggs in the fridge, they're obviously quite cold. And popping them straight into a hot pan or boiling water isn't such a great idea. So, make sure to bring them to room temperature first.

3. You're not cracking them correctly

If you use the side of the bowl to crack the eggs, it's time to stop doing so. Not only does it increase the risk of dropping the shell pieces into the bowl, but it usually ends up making a larger crack than required and can end up breaking the yolk. It's best to tap it gently on a flat surface, break it open into a separate bowl, and then pour it into the main bowl. This way, you can even pick up any shells even if you end up dropping them in the bowl.

4. Using the wrong type of utensil

You must also pay attention to the type of utensil that you use while cooking eggs. This will obviously vary depending on the type of eggs you plan to cook. For boiled eggs, use a pan that has enough space for the water to get filled and eggs to boil. If you're making an omelette, it's best to use a non-stick pan to prevent it from sticking and creating a mess. For scrambled or poached eggs, you must use a shallow pan that provides enough space for cooking.

5. Overcooking the eggs

When cooking eggs, what we often don't realise is when they're fully done. Due to this, we end up overcooking them, which ends up ruining their taste. This is especially true for times when you decide to make yourself an omelette or scrambled eggs. Once you feel the eggs look cooked on the outside, you must switch off the flame. Even if they remain slightly undercooked, they'll continue to cook from the residual heat.

So, the next time you plan to cook eggs, keep these tips in mind to achieve perfect results each time. Happy Cooking!