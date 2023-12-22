We've all been in situations where we're left with extra egg whites. It could be while cooking a savoury dish or in the middle of baking. Sometimes, we end up with extra egg whites due to our incorrect judgement of how much we'll need. Other times, the recipe itself requires us to use just the yolk. This leaves us in a helpless situation as we find ways to make use of those leftover egg whites. More often than not, we simply transfer them to a bowl and let them sit on our kitchen counter. And before we realise it, days have passed, and they end up in the garbage bag. Sounds relatable, right? Well, you don't have to worry about this anymore! In this article, we'll be sharing some interesting ways in which you can make the most of your leftover egg whites. Curious to know more? Keep reading to discover these egg-cellent solutions below.

How To Store Leftover Egg Whites?

Egg whites should be used as soon as possible. But if you're unable to do so, it's best to transfer them to an airtight container and store them in the refrigerator. Try to use them within a day or two, or else they can go bad and even spread a foul smell inside your fridge. If you delay any longer, you won't be able to reuse them and will probably have to discard them.

What To Do With Leftover Egg Whites? 4 Interesting Ways To Use Leftover Egg Whites:

1. While cooking fried food:

One of the best ways to make use of leftover egg whites is by using them as a coating for frying. Whether you're cooking chicken or fish, dip them in egg whites and then continue with the frying process. This helps give the food an extra crispy texture, making it taste super delicious. You can also consider using egg whites as a coating for vegetarian snacks such as cutlets and spring rolls.

2. As a glaze for baked goods:

You must've noticed that baked goods in the market always have a shiny appearance. When making them at home, we are never able to achieve this. What's the secret? Well, it's nothing but the use of egg whites as a glaze. Before you pop your baked goods in the oven, gently brush them with egg wash. This will give them a shiny appearance, just like the one you get at a bakery. Isn't this a great way to make use of your leftover whites?

3. As an ingredient in cocktails:

Egg whites can also be used to make delicious cocktails. They help give them a thick and foamy texture and also make them look visually appealing. You can use your leftover egg whites to make cocktails such as the classic whisky sour, gin fizz, and white lady, among others. So, instead of throwing away the leftover egg whites, experiment with your bartending skills and impress your family and friends.

4. For marinating:

Did you know you could use egg whites as a marinade as well? This is especially effective when cooking meat, as it helps keep it moist and soft. Mix your leftover egg whites with cornflour, rice wine, and a bit of salt. Then just coat the meat with this mixture and cook as you normally would. The results are truly incredible, and you might want to start doing this every time you cook meat.





So, the next time you're left with extra egg whites, you'll know exactly what to do. Let us know how these tips work for you in the comments below.