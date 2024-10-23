Flowers are fragrant and beautiful, but did you know these delicate and colourful blooms are also packed with incredible health benefits? Simply infusing fresh or dried flower petals in hot water can create comforting and fragrant floral teas. Most are rich in antioxidants, and consuming them can help with weight loss, stress management, improved skin health, and controlling inflammation. Let's explore some wonderful teas you can brew using flowers, along with their health benefits.

Here Are 6 Delicious And Powerful Floral Teas That You Must Try:

1. Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus is loaded with antioxidants like flavonoids, beta carotene, and vitamin C, which inhibit the oxidation of bad cholesterol. Several studies examining the effect of hibiscus extracts have found that hibiscus can lower systolic blood pressure, notes dietitian Garima Goyal. However, it is important to consult your healthcare provider before consuming hibiscus tea if you are already on anti-hypertensive drugs.

2. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is prepared by infusing dried chamomile flowers in hot water. The result is a fragrant, calming tea with a gentle flavour. Nutritionist and wellness expert Anshul Jaibharat explains that chamomile tea can help promote better sleep. "Unlike caffeinated options, chamomile offers a calming alternative for your nightly cup." The ritual of sipping chamomile tea can gently put your mind into a restful state.

Also Read:Not Just Sugar: 5 Other Factors That May Be Hindering Diabetes Control

3. Blue Tea

Blue tea, or butterfly pea flower tea, is a caffeine-free herbal concoction made by steeping dried or fresh leaves of the Clitoria ternatea plant. Blue tea is packed with antioxidants, which make the skin look younger and healthier from within. The flavonoids present in blue tea may also stimulate collagen production. Additionally, blue tea contains catechins, which aid in weight loss.

4. Rose Tea

Rose tea can be prepared by mixing dried rose petals with the tea powder of your choice or by boiling fresh rose petals with water. Rose has anti-inflammatory properties due to the presence of antioxidants. Rose tea may also improve digestion.





Also Read:Think Before You Follow! 3 Myths About Intermittent Fasting You Should Put To Rest

5. Lavender Tea

Lavender tea is made by brewing the purple buds of the Lavandula angustifolia plant with hot water. Lavender is widely used as an aromatherapy agent to boost mood. Research on lavender extracts shows it can calm nerves, promote better sleep, and improve skin health.

6. Linden Tea

Linden tea is made by boiling linden flowers and letting them steep for 10-15 minutes. The linden tree belongs to the Tilia genus and is found mostly in North America, Europe, and Asia. Certain studies have shown that linden extract can regulate the nervous system and promote relaxation. Drinking linden tea also provides relief from common infections like fever, colds, coughs, bronchitis, and asthma. Linden tea contains flavonoids and essential oils that help with stomach, intestinal issues and acidity.





Include these delightful floral teas in your daily routine and enjoy their incredible health benefits.