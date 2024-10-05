Intermittent fasting is known for several health benefits, but often people follow this diet pattern to lose or maintain weight. Intermittent fasting basically involves alternating between periods of eating and fasting. You get a designated eating window in which you are allowed to eat, and when you enter the fasting window, you do not eat much and stick to the basics like drinking water, black coffee or black tea without sugar. A recent study has found the health benefits of following intermittent fasting for adults with metabolic syndrome - a group of health conditions that include high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels and abdominal obesity. More than 1 billion people worldwide have this collection of conditions, which raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease and/or stroke.

Intermittent Fasting Health Benefits

Adults with metabolic syndrome may improve their health by limiting their daily eating to an eight- to 10-hour window, according to a new study from the Salk Institute and the University of California at San Diego.





Researchers divided 108 prediabetic adults with metabolic syndrome into two groups and only one of these followed intermittent fasting. For this study, the average eating window for the fasting group was from 9:14 a.m. to 6:59 p.m. After giving nutrition counselling to both groups, the researchers found that study participants who followed intermittent fasting lost more fat and had better blood sugar control than the other group.

Only one person in the fasting group reported negative side effects such as irritability, fatigue and difficulty concentrating, the researchers say. Their findings were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Who Should Avoid Intermittent Fasting?

While intermittent fasting can be beneficial for many, certain individuals should approach it with caution or avoid it altogether. Nutritionist Shikha Gupta explains in an Instagram post that people with certain health problems should avoid this eating pattern. Take a look:





1. If You Constantly Struggle With Acidity: "If you have a sensitive gut and constantly suffer from acidity, fasting for extended periods may not be ideal," said the nutritionist.





2. If You Have Cortisol Imbalance: "Individuals with high or low cortisol levels must prioritize regular meals, especially within an hour of waking. Lengthy fasting intervals can trigger cortisol release as a protective mechanism, leading to muscle loss, reduced stress tolerance, and potential sleep disruptions," said nutritionist Shikha Gupta.





3. If You Have Thyroid Troubles: "Dysfunctional thyroid function needs the support of well-balanced meals containing carbs, protein, fats, and essential micronutrients at regular intervals, ideally every three hours," the nutritionist said. Prolonged gaps between meals can hinder metabolism in these cases.

3 Tips To Follow While Intermittent Fasting

Here are some tips to keep in mind when following intermittent fasting:

1. Break Your Fast With Modestly-Sized Meals

Breaking your fast by bingeing on large portions of junk food will turn out to be counter-productive. Make sure to break your fast with a modestly sized healthy meal.

2. Keep Your Meal Nourishing

Include healthy fats, protein and fresh vegetables in your meals while following intermittent fasting. You can also include healthy carbs from foods like brown rice, sweet potatoes etc.

3. Eat Multiple Small Meals

Break down your food intake into three or four small meals, instead of eating one massive meal. Eating more often will improve your metabolism and will also prevent over-eating in a single sitting or excessive hunger rest of the day.





Intermittent fasting can be healthy for certain individuals if followed correctly. Consult a doctor or nutritionist for personalised guidance.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.