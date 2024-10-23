Intermittent fasting (IF) has gained immense popularity in recent times. Whether you're scrolling through social media or sitting with a group of friends, you must have come across a video or discussed it at some point. While many people are familiar with the concept of intermittent fasting, some are still not. With so much information floating around, it can be quite confusing to know what to believe and what not to. Before we figure out if it's suitable for us, we may already have taken the wrong step. Do you find yourself in a similar situation? Are you preoccupied with the myths surrounding intermittent fasting? Fret not! Recently, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary took to Instagram to reveal three common intermittent fasting myths you should put to rest.

What Is Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. There is not just one, but various methods of intermittent fasting that people follow. Some fast for 12 hours or 16 hours a day, others may fast for 2 days a week, or follow a weekly 24-hour fast. Several studies suggest that intermittent fasting can offer potential benefits such as aiding in weight loss, improving heart health, and reducing inflammation in the body.

3 Myths About Intermittent Fasting You Should Stop Believing, According To The Nutritionist:

1. You Can Fast Any Time During Your Cycle

A common myth is that women can do intermittent fasting anytime during their menstrual cycle. However, Rashi says that this is an absolute myth. She states, "Men have a 24-hour testosterone cycle, whereas women have a 28-day progesterone-estrogen cycle." Therefore, she suggests doing intermittent fasting cyclically rather than at any time of the month. This way, it'll work better for you, and you'll be able to achieve the desired results.

2. Longer Fasting Window = More Weight Loss

Many people think that a longer fasting window leads to more weight loss. But the reality is quite the opposite. In some cases, having a longer fasting window can cause your hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA)axis to become dysregulated. This can cause stress, have a negative impact on your cortisol, and may even lead to weight gain. According to the nutritionist, you might initially lose weight, but then find yourself stuck, especially if your eating window is too small.

3. Intermittent Fasting Can Solve Your Health Issues

Think intermittent fasting can solve all your health issues? This is not true. According to Rashi, intermittent fasting can sometimes do more than good, especially if you have gut issues such as acid reflux, bloating, or constipation. You should also avoid it if you have hypothyroidism. So, it's best not to follow intermittent fasting blindly or assume it can magically cure all your health problems.

Intermittent fasting can work in your favour if you follow it correctly. Put these myths to rest and take a step closer in your journey towards weight loss. Stay fit and healthy!