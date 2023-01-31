Walnut, as we all know, is one of the most nutritious foods we get around. It is dubbed as a superfood, thanks to the bouquet of health benefits that it offers. In fact, health experts recommend eating a couple of walnuts every single day - such is its dietary footprint in the world of nutrition. Walnut is enriched with protein that helps promote weight loss. The rich source of unsaturated fats makes walnut beneficial for the heart health and more. But did you know it has beauty benefits too? According to health experts, besides benefiting overall health, a handful of walnuts also help nourish skin health, making it look healthy and radiant.





Also Read: Eat Walnut To Prevent Inflammation: 5 Delicious Recipes To Add More Walnuts To Your Diet

Image Credit: iStock

Is Walnut Good For Your Skin?

According to a study, published in the Journal Of Food Science And Technology, walnuts are among the richest sources of omega-3 and omega-6 unsaturated fatty acids. Both the fatty acids, when consumed in right amount, help prevent skin inflammation and related problems. The study further states that around 95 to 99 percent of population consume fewer omega-3 fatty acids than are necessary for good health. Hence, it is important eat two-three walnuts daily for healthy and nourished skin, the researchers suggest.





Also Read: Kitchen Hacks: How To Crack Open A Walnut, Three Ways

What Are 5 Benefits Of Eating Walnuts For Skin?

Purifies Blood:

Walnut is a rich source of antioxidants that helps flush out toxins and neutralises free radicals in the body. According to a report in Harvard Health, this further breaks a chain reaction that can affect other molecules in the cell, purifying the blood. It also prevents skin issues like acne and pimple.

Moisturises Skin:

Walnut is loaded with moisturising properties like vitamins B5 and E. These nutrients help keep our skin hydrated and nourish it from within. This further prevents skin from drying out and clogging (of the pores).

Reduce Dark Circles:

Dark circle is a common problem today, courtesy the prolonged hours on the laptops or the phones. This is where walnut comes handy. It is known to have skin calming properties that may help reduce the strain in your under-eye area.

Prevent Ageing:

As mentioned earlier, walnut is a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins - both of which are known to prevent the skin from damages caused by environmental factors like pollution, heat etc. Antioxidants help the skin detox and stay hydrated, further slowing down the ageing process. It also helps prevent skin issues like early signs of fine lines and wrinkles.

Glowing Skin:

The vitamins in walnut are also known to reduce dark spots and pigmentation on skin. These factors further help soften the skin and make it glow from within.





Now that you know the goodness of having walnuts daily, we suggest, include it in your everyday diet and enjoy the benefits to the fullest.





Meanwhile, we also bring you some interesting ways to include walnut in your daily diet. Click here to know more.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.