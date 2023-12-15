Amla Rasam or Nellikai Rasam is your regular Rasam with a twist of amla. It is light, tangy, and delicious, making it perfect for lunch or dinner. Since Amla is in season, this is the perfect time of the year to cook this dish in your kitchen. Moreover, the preparation is super simple and quick. In this Rasam recipe, we skip adding any tamarind as the amla and tomato are enough to give this dish a sour kick. You can eat this Amla Rasam like a soup or serve it with a plate of hot, steaming rice. Along with being a delicious dish, what makes this Rasam special is the added health benefits of Amla.

Health Benefits of Amla You Will Get!

Loaded with vitamins A, B1, C and E as well as iron and calcium, here is how amlas are great for your health:

Amla or gooseberry is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, containing about 600-700 mg of vitamin C in each fruit, according to a 2015 review published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology. Regular consumption of amla can help fight various health problems. According to Delhi-based weight management expert Gargi Sharma, "Amla can be used to prepare home remedies for curing various conditions such as cold and cough, mouth ulcers, dandruff, constipation, and acidity." Not only is amla beneficial for your health, but Rasam in itself has multiple health benefits. In Sanskrit, Rasam means "the essential products of digestion," according to ancient Ayurvedic texts.

Now that you know all about the incredible taste and multiple health benefits, check out the recipe for this Rasam shared by cook and author Uma Raghuraman on her Instagram handle.

Watch the full recipe video here:



How To Make Amla Rasam | Amla Rasam Recipe

Begin by adding amla, tomato, green chilli, curry leaves, and water to a small pot. Next, add rasam powder, turmeric powder, and salt and place the pot over a low flame. Allow it to cook for 12-15 minutes. When the gooseberry starts opening up, it shows that it is cooked. Next, take cooked toor dal, mash it well and add some water to dilute it. Add the mashed dal to the rasam pot. Add sugar or jaggery powder, more rasam powder, and coriander leaves with stem. Before the rasam starts to boil, prepare the temper. Take a tadka pan and add the ingredients for the temper. Once the rasam starts to froth, switch off the heat. Add the tempering and mix well. Serve it hot with rice and pair it with your favorite salad.

Try this recipe at home and tell us in the comments if you like it.