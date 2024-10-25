There's nothing more comforting than a hot cup of chai. Just one sip and it automatically uplifts our spirits, doesn't it? As a chai lover myself, I cannot imagine going through my day without sipping on multiple cups - it's my guilty pleasure. However, there are times when my cup of chai may not be hot enough. In such a situation, my instinct is to quickly reheat it in the microwave or over a gas stove. I'm sure many of you chai enthusiasts do the same. But did you know this may not be such a great idea? While it may taste delicious and save you time in making a fresh one, reheating chai can lead to several health issues. Recently, Gut Health and Ayurveda Coach Dimple Jangda took to Instagram to share insights about why you should think twice before reheating your chai.

Here's Why You Should Never Reheat Your Tea, According To The Expert:

According to Dimple, there are three ways reheating chai could be harming your health:

1. May Cause Iron Deficiency

Yes, reheating chai may be the reason behind your iron deficiency. Dimple explains that tea leaves contain tannins - a compound that gives chai its distinct colour and flavour. However, when you reheat chai, it also leads to a higher concentration of tannins. This could be harmful, as tannins affect the absorption of nutrients from other foods you consume during the day. She states that it could reduce iron absorption by almost 30-40%, leading to iron deficiency,

2. Acidity And Stomach Issues

Not just that, reheating chai can also cause acidity and stomach-related issues. She says, "When we overcook the tea leaves, they become acidic in nature, especially when mixed with milk." This acidic compound can lead to heartburn, acid reflux, and a burning sensation in your stomach. It may also cause a lot of discomfort throughout the day. To avoid this, try making tea without milk or swap it for lactose-free alternatives.

3. Dehydration

Did you know reheating tea can also make you dehydrated? This is because tea contains caffeine, and when you overcook it, the concentration of caffeine increases. Dimple shares that caffeine is also a mild diuretic. So, you may find yourself rushing to the bathroom and urinating more frequently. Plus, it can leave you feeling dehydrated.

So, What Is The Right Way To Consume Tea?

The expert suggests avoiding reheating tea and consuming it fresh. When making it, she recommends brewing the tea leaves for no more than 3-5 minutes. She also advises not to add dairy to your chai and opt for lactose-free alternatives such as almond milk or coconut milk. Even better, you can switch to herbal teas like chamomile tea, hibiscus tea, dandelion tea, and green tea. Dimple states that these teas contain fewer tannins and offer more health benefits compared to regular tea. Plus, they also help detoxify your body and flush out all the harmful toxins.

Now that you know reheating your cup of chai isn't a great idea, we hope you'll avoid doing so in the future. Here's to healthy living and a healthier you!