Eliminating sugar from your diet might be the latest trend in the quest for better health. From celebrities and influencers to fitness enthusiasts, everybody seems to be talking about it. Indeed, saying no to sugar and sugary foods lowers your risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other lifestyle-related diseases. But ditching sugar completely might not be the ideal solution to achieve your fitness goals. Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with actresses like Tamannaah Bhatia, confirmed the same in his latest Instagram post. Siddhartha Singh shared a video on Instagram outlining “three reasons” why you should eat sugar every day.

Three Reasons You Should Eat Sugar Every Day

According to the fitness expert, sugar “keeps you consistent. When you allow small controlled sugar daily, you're more likely to stick to a nutrition plan as opposed to restricting yourself and then eventually binging.”

Additionally, sugar “improves performance and recovery. Simple carbohydrates, aka sugar, paired with protein, actually replenish glycogen stores post-workout. So having that banana with your protein shake after your workout is a great idea,” claims Siddhartha Singh.

Sugar also “makes sustainability possible.” How? Well, as per the celebrity coach, “most plans fail because they demand perfection. But including a modest sugar treat every day gives your brain permission to enjoy life without giving up progress.”

Watch the full video below:

Things You Should Know Before Quitting Sugar

While the fitness coach advises against cutting down sugar completely from your diet, if you have made up your mind to do the same, here are some things you should keep in mind. As per clinical nutritionist Preksha Gandhi, know these things before cutting sugar completely.

1. Temporary Withdrawal Symptoms: Consuming sugar releases dopamine, making you feel happy. But cutting back on it might cause irritability, fatigue, headaches and mood swings.

2. No Sugar Is The Same: Fruits, vegetables, and certain dairy products are loaded with natural sugar, nutrients and fibre, aiding digestion and providing energy. However, added sugars in processed foods, sugary drinks and some so-called low-fat products might be detrimental to health.

3. Improved Gut Health: Say goodbye to inflammation and digestive problems when you cut back on sugar, as it helps restore a healthy gut microbiome.

4. Taste Buds Will Adapt: Over time, your taste buds will find naturally sweet foods like fruits sweeter and more satisfying, encouraging long-term healthy eating habits. Click here to know more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.