Body odour is a common and sometimes embarrassing problem that many people experience. While poor hygiene, clothing choices, and medical conditions can contribute to it, one often overlooked factor is the level of cortisol in your body. High cortisol, the "stress hormone," can cause excessive sweating and may also lead to an unpleasant body odour. To combat this, it is essential to not only focus on good hygiene but also on balancing cortisol levels through lifestyle and diet. Dietitian Manpreet Kalra recommends several key changes to manage cortisol levels and reduce body odour.





What is Cortisol?

Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress. It plays a vital role in various functions such as regulating metabolism, blood sugar levels, and managing the body's response to stress. However, when cortisol levels remain elevated due to chronic stress or other factors, it can lead to an imbalance in the body. This imbalance may result in physical symptoms like excessive sweating, body odour, weight gain, and even digestive issues. Therefore, managing cortisol levels through lifestyle and dietary changes is crucial for overall well-being.

9 Lifestyle Changes to Balance Cortisol and Avoid Body Odour

1. Start Your Day with 15 Minutes of Sun Exposure

Morning sunlight helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which in turn supports cortisol production. This natural light exposure also boosts serotonin, helping to keep stress levels low throughout the day. Aim for at least 15 minutes of sunlight in the morning, preferably early, to kickstart your cortisol balance.

2. Practice Suryanamaskar Every Day

Suryanamaskar, or Sun Salutation, is an ancient yoga practice that involves a series of postures. It helps reduce stress, improves circulation, and promotes a sense of calm. Doing five rounds every morning helps in balancing cortisol and improves overall well-being, potentially reducing body odour caused by stress.

3. Start Your Day with Healthy Fats

Consuming healthy fats like soaked almonds and walnuts can support hormone regulation, including cortisol levels. Healthy fats also aid in brain function and overall health, ensuring your body functions optimally and helps prevent the odour that arises from imbalanced hormones.

4. Practice Deep Breathing Before Meals

Taking 3-4 rounds of deep breathing exercises before meals helps reduce the body's stress response, lowering cortisol levels. Deep breathing relaxes the body and supports digestion, preventing the activation of stress hormones that can trigger sweating and body odour.

5. Drink Chamomile Tea in the Evening

Chamomile tea has calming properties that can help reduce stress and lower cortisol levels, especially in the evening. Drinking a cup of chamomile tea before bed can also promote better sleep, which is essential for hormone balance.

6. Include Magnesium-Rich Foods in Your Diet

Magnesium is a mineral that helps relax the body and regulate cortisol. Foods like bananas, pumpkin seeds, and almonds are rich in magnesium. Including these foods in your diet can help reduce stress and, by extension, body odour.

7. Get 7-8 Hours of Sleep Regularly

Sleep is one of the most effective ways to regulate cortisol levels. A lack of sleep leads to an increase in cortisol production, which may cause stress and result in excessive sweating. Aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep each night to ensure cortisol levels stay balanced and your body odour stays under control.





Cortisol imbalance can lead to many health issues.

8. Avoid Caffeine and Sugary Foods

While caffeine and sugary foods may give you an initial energy boost, they can trigger the release of cortisol in large quantities. Overconsumption of these can disrupt your hormone balance and worsen body odour. Opt for whole foods and avoid processed sugars and excessive caffeine to help maintain a healthy cortisol level.

9. Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day

Drinking enough water is essential for maintaining optimal body functions, including regulating sweat and body temperature. Dehydration can lead to increased body odour, so ensure you drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and minimize odour.



Body odour is often a sign of an underlying issue, such as an imbalance in cortisol levels. By incorporating the lifestyle changes and dietary tips suggested by Dietitian Manpreet Kalra, you can regulate your cortisol levels, reduce stress, and avoid body odour. Along with these lifestyle changes, ensure you maintain good hygiene practices and stay hydrated to keep body odour at bay.

