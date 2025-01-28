Periods are the most dreaded time of the month for any woman. From experiencing cramps and backaches to mood swings and food cravings, most of us go through it all. For some, heavy menstrual bleeding can also cause extreme tiredness and lethargy. We understand how exhausting this can be, ladies. But did you know you can avoid feeling this way by eating the right types of foods? Yes, the type of food you eat during periods has a direct impact on your overall health and how you feel. Certain foods have the ability to boost your energy, while others may have the opposite effect. Recently, hormone coach Poornima Peri took to her Instagram to share five healthy breakfast options that will help you feel energised and happy during your period. Check them out below:

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Healthy Breakfast Ideas For That Time Of The Month:

1. Daliya With Ghee

Also known as broken wheat, dalia is a preferred choice for breakfast. What makes it great for period days? It's the presence of fibre, complex carbohydrates, and B vitamins. According to Poornima, these aid in hormone detoxification, energy production, and preventing mood swings. Adding ghee to the dalia further makes it healthier, as it is rich in essential fat-soluble vitamins.

2. Besan Paratha With Curd

Besan paratha also makes for a great breakfast option to have during periods. She explains, "Besan provides plant-based protein for hormone production, whereas whole wheat offers sustained energy release." When paired with curd, it makes for a perfect meal, as it adds probiotics for the gut-hormone connection. If you add ajwain to the dough, it can help reduce bloating and cramps.

3. Ragi Dosa

Most women usually have low iron levels. To boost them, consider having ragi dosa for breakfast. According to Peri, iron contains 3.9 mg of iron per 100 gm, which is higher than most grains. The natural fermentation process of the dosa batter further increases iron absorption by 20%. Eating ragi dosa for breakfast will help provide sustained energy without causing any sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Moong Dal Cheela

You can also enjoy delicious moong dal cheela for breakfast. The hormone coach explains that moong dal is an excellent source of protein, which supports hormone production. Furthermore, the high zinc content aids in reducing period pain and low glycaemic index prevents energy crashes. So, if you're a fan of cheelas, make sure to try this one during your periods.

5. Paneer Bhurji With Multigrain Roti

Just like moong dal, paneer is also rich in protein, making it ideal for supporting hormone production. Poornima explains that paneer also contains some amount of calcium, which helps reduce PMS symptoms. Pairing paneer bhurji with multigrain roti ensures you consume diverse nutrients in one meal.

Which of these breakfast options will you try making during your period? Tell us in the comments!