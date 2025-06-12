In a world where movement is optional and meals are often a side-thought between emails, it is no surprise our bodies are raising quiet red flags. Late dinners, too much screen time, endless snacking, and litres of fizzy drinks, we are unintentionally setting ourselves up for health hiccups. One of those is high uric acid. It is sneaky, it builds up slowly, and by the time you notice, the discomfort has moved in. The silver lining? Uric acid levels can be managed if you know what to eat and what to skip. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan weighs in.





What Happens When Uric Acid Shoots Up?

Photo: Pexels



High uric acid levels are not just about random joint aches. Think kidney stones, sharp urate crystals in the joints, swelling, pain - you get the idea. It is not just uncomfortable; it is not reversible either. Which is why keeping uric acid in check is less of a lifestyle choice and more of a non-negotiable.

What To Eat If You Have High Uric Acid

According to nutritionist Leema Mahajan, your kitchen already has a few heroes that can help bring those uric acid levels down naturally.

1. Vitamin C-Rich Foods

Vitamin C helps flush uric acid out of your system. Think oranges, amla, apples, lemons—anything that has that tangy punch. Amla juice in the morning or a citrusy fruit midday could genuinely make a difference.

2. Raw Papaya

Slightly boiled raw papaya is not just easy to digest—it is packed with papain, an enzyme that fights inflammation. Mahajan suggests it is particularly good during flare-ups because it is gentle on the joints.

3. Cinnamon

When uric acid rises, your metabolism takes a hit, too. A pinch of cinnamon in warm water or sprinkled over your oats can calm things down internally. It is a small addition with solid benefits.

4. Black Coffee And Green Tea

These drinks come with antioxidants like chlorogenic acid and catechins, which could help control an enzyme linked to uric acid production. Just do not overdo it—one to two cups a day is enough, ideally mid-morning or post-lunch.

What To Avoid If You Have High Uric Acid

1. Alcohol And Sugary Sodas

Beer, whisky, sugary fizzy drinks, all packed with purines and sugar. Both are bad news for uric acid levels. Mahajan recommends switching to coconut water, herbal tea or fruit-infused water instead. Your kidneys will thank you.

2. Packaged Snacks

Processed foods often sneak in high-fructose corn syrup, a sweetener known to spike uric acid. Chips, energy drinks, sugary cereals, even those so-called ‘healthy' granola bars - worth a second look at the label.

3. Red Meats And Shellfish

These are naturally high in purines. Eat them regularly, and your uric acid levels will follow suit. If you are looking for safer bets, opt for lean meats like chicken or plant-based proteins such as tofu or lentils.





The One Mistake People Make With A Uric Acid Diet

Cutting out all proteins. Mahajan is clear: protein is not the villain. Dal, peas, mushrooms - all fair but in moderation. They are not as purine-heavy as previously assumed and bring fibre, minerals, and plant protein to your plate. According to her, eating on time and making thoughtful swaps can help your body manage uric acid levels better, without drastic diet rules.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.