Weight loss isn't an overnight miracle; it requires a consistent effort. Every day, you have to make wise decisions about what's right for you and what's not. The journey to weight loss is a long one, which is why we're constantly searching for remedies to accelerate the process. Are you on a similar quest? Well, let's put an end to your search with cinnamon water. Cinnamon is a widely used spice in Indian kitchens known to offer several health benefits, including aiding in weight loss. Its water can be a great addition to your weight loss diet, helping you achieve your desired weight on the scale. Read on to find out how it can help you shed those extra kilos.

Benefits Of Cinnamon Water For Weight Loss | How Does Cinnamon Water Help Lose Weight?

1. Boosts Metabolism

Cinnamon is great for weight loss as it helps boost metabolism. When you have a fast metabolism, you tend to burn more calories, leading to weight loss. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), cinnamon has thermogenic properties that contribute to this metabolic boost.

2. Low In Calories

A weight-loss diet should include low-calorie foods and beverages. Cinnamon water fits into this category, containing just about 5-6 calories per teaspoon. However, if you add any sweetener like honey or jaggery, this calorie count may change. Overall, this concoction makes for an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Cinnamon is loaded with powerful antioxidants, which are essential in a weight loss diet. A diet rich in antioxidants helps maintain a fast metabolic rate, naturally aiding in faster weight loss. According to the NIH, cinnamon contains antioxidants like polyphenols that support this process. So, sip on this magical concoction and see the results for yourself!

4. Good For Digestion

According to a study published in the journal 'Nutrition Research', cinnamon promotes better digestion. Research suggests that cinnamon has probiotic properties, and regular consumption can help maintain a healthy gut. When you have a healthy digestive system, your body is better able to absorb all the nutrients, thus promoting weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Cinnamon Water For Weight Loss:

Making cinnamon water at home is quite simple. All you have to do is add a pinch of cinnamon powder or a 1-inch cinnamon stick to a glass of water.

Let it steep overnight. In the morning, boil the water and drink it on an empty stomach.

For a touch of sweetness, add honey or jaggery powder to taste.

Enjoy boiled cinnamon water or bring it to room temperature before drinking, as per your preference.

Make cinnamon water at home and incorporate it into your weight loss diet.