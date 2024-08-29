Eating excessive red and processed meat in your daily diet may make you feel happy, especially if you have grown up eating too much meat, however, the consequences of such a diet may not be great for your health. In a new study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, researchers analysed data from nearly two million adults participating in 31 studies from across 20 countries, including the United States and parts of Europe and Asia. The researchers analysed the impact of the participants' diet on their health after an average of 10 years and found a link between meat consumption and Type 2 diabetes risk.





After adjusting for other risk factors, they found that for every 1.8 ounces (about 50 grams) of processed meat, the participants ate each day, their risk for Type 2 diabetes increased by 15 per cent. Further, for every 3.5 ounces (about 100 grams) of unprocessed red meat they consumed daily, their risk increased by 10 per cent.

Why Red And Processed Meat Is Not Good For You:

There are possible reasons why it is not healthy to consume too much red and processed meat:

1. According to health experts, red and processed meats tend to be higher in saturated fats which is associated with greater insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes risk.





2. If you are eating excessive red and/or processed meat, you may not be eating enough healthy foods like fruits and vegetables.





3. Cooking meat at high temperatures can also form compounds that may cause cell damage, inflammation and insulin resistance, as per research.

How To Improve Diet And Reduce Meat Consumption:

Want to reduce your overall meat consumption but struggling? Here are four key approaches to cutting back the red meat, according to Harvard Health.

1. To Not Quit Suddenly

Instead of suddenly stopping your meat consumption, begin by gradually reducing the amount of red meat you eat. Assess how much red meat you consume daily/weekly and start cutting that down.

2. Choose Healthier Meats

Since red meat is specifically associated with more health risks compared to other types of meats, you can swap it with healthier alternatives like poultry or seafood.

3. Try Plant-Based Foods

Once you give it a try, you will learn to understand and enjoy the flavours of plant-based foods like beans, nuts, whole grains, and veggies. Choosing these more often will help reduce your meat consumption.





Remember to eat foods that benefit your overall physical and mental health.





