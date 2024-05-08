Let's agree, we all have tried losing weight at some point in life. In the course, we have experimented with diet regimes, online hacks, and different types of recipes. While some succeeded in the process, some were left behind. Have you been one who couldn't shed a kilo even after working so hard? Did you leave the weight loss journey halfway through, feeling it's not working for you? If you answered yes, then stay back and read through the article as we have found some expert tips that explain the mistakes you might have been making in the course of your weight loss journey. These suggestions are shared by nutritionist and weight loss expert Simrun Chopra on her Instagram handle. Read on.





Top 3 Weight Loss Mistakes You Might Have Been Making:

To begin with, one needs to understand that losing weight is no one-day job. It takes time, patience, and dedication to keep up with it. Most importantly, instead of going by the conventional content on the internet, the best way to overcome the struggle is by consulting an expert to understand your body type and customize the diet accordingly. Let's take you through the mistakes, as per Simrun Chopra, which you must stop doing now.

1. Ditch the perfect meal:

A diet regime can be hard at times, which results in irregularity, skipping meals, etc. According to the nutritionist, "If you can't eat exactly as per your plan, the world won't end. Instead of giving up and making no progress, ask yourself - What are the best choices I can make now?" This means, instead of ditching your indulgence completely, opt for healthier ways to make your meal weight loss-friendly.

2. Understand the difference between failure and quitting:

Trust us, there's nothing called a perfect plan. We all make mistakes in our healthy diet regime. But, as per Simrun Chopra, it is important to learn from mistakes, rectify them, and keep going. And this is always better than quitting your journey altogether. "When we quit, we make zero progress. There is no hope of achieving anything," she explains.

3. Remind yourself there's nothing called "perfection":

"We can't be perfect; we can be satisfied with where we are and get better if we want. But yes, everything can always be improved," she states, adding that take your regime one day at a time and do not get overwhelmed with the changes. "Just focus on doing your best today," she adds.





Eat healthy, and stay fit!