Some food combinations go just beyond taste. They work together in ways that increase their benefits. Think of ginger and honey to soothe a sore throat, or ghee and jaggery as per the Ayurveda. Another combination that has gained immense popularity is turmeric and black pepper. Turmeric, also known as Haldi, has long been hailed as a superfood, while black pepper is known to enhance its benefits. From haldi doodh to spice blends, this pairing is everywhere. But does adding a pinch of black pepper really make turmeric more effective? Or is there a way to maximise its benefits? Let's find out!





What Are The Benefits Of Turmeric And Pepper?

Indian spices don't just add taste but also nutrients to your body. Both turmeric and black pepper are pretty common spices in Indian kitchens.

Turmeric:

Turmeric, also known as haldi, is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-septic, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, which keep your body safe from infections and other health problems.

Black Pepper:

Packed with vitamins and minerals, black pepper has a high dietary fibre content and moderate amounts of protein and carbohydrates.





The amount of nutrients present in both spices makes them a must-have in your diet routine.

Why Should You Pair Turmeric With Pepper?

For the unversed, turmeric and pepper should be consumed together to have a better absorption of curcumin. Curcumin is a compound found in turmeric. It is known to be super-healthy, however it is completely used by our body because it has poor bioavailability. This is because curcumin metabolises in the liver rapidly and intestinal walls. Only a small portion tends to enter our bloodstream. The piperine present in black pepper enhances digestion, regulates nerve signals, boosts metabolism and controls obesity. This is what helps better absorption of turmeric and its nutrients in the body.

Is Turmeric And Pepper Enough For Nutrients?

No. Contrary to popular belief, just turmeric and black pepper won't be able to provide you with the goodness that you think you'd get. As per nutritionist Leema Mahajan, turmeric is a fat-soluble compound. This means that while pepper is great for absorption without fat, its nutrients go to waste. Not just fat but pairing fats that are rich in lecithin like ghee, coconut oil, eggs, almonds, and even turmeric milk. This is why people drink turmeric milk and not water.

What To Do If We Drink Turmeric Water?

As we mentioned above, turmeric and black pepper without a fat base are of no use and don't provide any nutrients. However, if you still want to drink turmeric water, the expert suggests adding a spoonful of ghee to your drink to reap its maximum benefits.





