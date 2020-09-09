Adding Cinnamon, Turmeric To Green Tea May Help Boost Immunity, Weight Loss And Overall Health

Drink cinnamon-turmeric green tea in the morning and give a healthy start to your day

Green tea, over the years, has garnered a huge share of fan base due to its countless number of health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and makes for an excellent detox drink. As per health experts, green tea includes the highest number of polyphenols, also known as catechins, which can have various positive effects on our health. Regular consumption of green tea may help boost digestion, promote weight loss, manage cholesterol, and strengthen overall immunity and stamina. Besides antioxidants, it is also loaded with polyphenols and flavonoids that are dubbed to protect us against inflammatory diseases and seasonal cold and flu.





We bring you a healthy tea recipe that adds the goodness of medicinal spices like cinnamon (dalchini) and turmeric (haldi) to your cup of green tea. This cinnamon-turmeric green tea may speed up weight loss, digestion, metabolism and more.





Health Benefits Of Turmeric:

Turmeric is a storehouse of an active compound called curcumin that is proven to have several health benefits. It is also enriched with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and multiple healing properties. Including this spice to your diet may help strengthen immune-health, ward off cold and flu, aid digestion, detox liver and more.





Health Benefits Of Cinnamon:

This common kitchen spice holds a firm position in the world of traditional medicine. It is known to protect our body from cell damaging agents, helps fight infections, manage diabetes, promote weight loss etc. Alongside, cinnamon works as a natural anaesthetic and may help relieve pain in certain cases.





How To Make Cinnamon-Turmeric Green Tea | Cinnamon-Turmeric Green Tea Recipe For Weight Loss:

Ingredients:

1 green tea bag or 1.5 teaspoon green tea leaves





1 cinnamon stick or 1/3rd teaspoon cinnamon powder





1/3rd teaspoon turmeric powder or raw turmeric





2 mint leaves and honey as per taste (optional)





1.5 cup water





Method:

For Raw Turmeric and cinnamon stick:

Step 1. Boil water with cinnamon sticks and raw turmeric. Reduce the water to one cup.





Step 2. Switch off the flame and add green tea leaves and mint leaves. Close the lid and let it infuse for at least 5-6 minutes.





Step 3. Strain the tea in a cup, add honey (if needed) and sip.





For Turmeric and cinnamon powder:

Step 1. Boil the water well.





Step 2. Switch off the flame and add green tea leaves and mint leaves. Close the lid and infuse of 5-6 minutes.





Step 3. Strain the tea in a cup and add cinnamon powder, turmeric powder and honey (if needed) and sip.





And if you are using tea bags, pour the boiled water in a cup and dip the tea bag and mint leaves.





Drink cinnamon-turmeric green tea in the morning and give a healthy start to your day. Have a nice day!







