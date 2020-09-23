How To Make 3-Ingredient Cinnamon Tea For A Healthy Immunity

Including these spices in our diet may boost digestion and metabolism

Highlights Turmeric, cinnamon and ginger tea can protect you from seasonal infection

All these three spices are loaded with antioxidants

Turmeric, cinnamon and ginger tea may aid immunity and weight loss

As the weather is undergoing a change, it is time for us to take extra care of our immune-health. Strong immunity helps protect us from seasonal cold, flu and infections and makes us fit from within. While some are blessed with strong immune-system, others need a healthy lifestyle to build it over a period of time. Food plays an important role in a healthy lifestyle. A well-balanced diet, with every essential nutrient, does wonder to our overall mind and body. As per health experts, one must consume the right amount of healthy greens, vegetables, fruits etc in the right time to maintain a healthy diet regime. Moreover, our spice rack is loaded with several nutritious herbs and spices that may help us keep healthy from within. For the uninitiated, these kitchen spices have been a part of traditional medical practice since time immemorial.





Few such healthy spices are turmeric, cinnamon and ginger. Loaded with a plethora of essential nutrients, these spices can be consumed with food or in form of kadha or herbal tea. Keeping this in mind, we bring you a turmeric-cinnamon-ginger tea concoction that can protect you from seasonal infections and soothe cold.

Health Benefits Of Turmeric-Cinnamon-Ginger Tea:

All the three spices are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that may help boost immunity and protect our body from inflammation. These factors can further protect us from cold and flu.





Including these spices in our diet may boost digestion, metabolism and promote overall gut health. And as per experts, healthy metabolism accelerates weight loss.





Cinnamon and turmeric are enriched with nutrients that may slow the breakdown of carbs in the digestive tract and manage diabetes.

How To Make Turmeric-Cinnamon-Ginger Tea:

Ingredient:

Half-inch cinnamon





Half-inch ginger





Half-inch raw turmeric or half teaspoon turmeric powder





Water





Method:

Step 1. Boil all the ingredients in water well for at least 15 minutes. Keep it on medium to low flame.





Step 2. Strain the tea in a cup and consume. You may add some honey and lemon if you want.





Step 3. You may also infuse some green tea leaves in the concoction to add-on to the benefits.





Eat Healthy, Stay Fit!







