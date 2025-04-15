Atta (whole wheat flour) is one of the most essential ingredients in Indian cooking. It is used to make rotis, parathas, and several other flatbreads, making it a staple in our diet. Without them, our meal feels incomplete, doesn't it? While atta is the most commonly used flour for making flatbreads, there are several other flours that are readily available in the market. Be it bajra flour, amaranth flour, ragi flour, or oats flour, they all bring something different to the table. Among these, another variety of flour that deserves your attention is khapli atta. Below, we'll be sharing five incredible benefits of khapli atta, as shared by nutritionist Rashmeet Kaur Gupta. But first, let's find out what exactly is khapli atta.

What Is Khapli Atta?

Also known as emmer wheat flour, khapli atta is a whole wheat flour made from the ancient grain emmer wheat. It has a coarse texture and can be used to make flatbreads, cookies, and more. Khapli atta is also rich in fibre and protein and has a low glycaemic index, making it great for diabetics.

Is Khapli Atta Better Than Regular Atta?

Yes! Khapli atta has an edge over regular atta due to its higher nutrient content. It has a higher fibre content, lower gluten content, and lower glycaemic index. All of these factors make khapli atta a healthier alternative to regular atta. However, the only drawback is that khapli atta is costlier.

Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Khapli Atta:

1. Aids In Weight Loss

If you've been struggling to lose weight, khapli atta could be an excellent addition to your diet. According to Rashmeet, its high fibre content helps promote a feeling of fullness, thus preventing overeating. So, swapping it with regular atta can surely help you shed a few kilos.

2. Improves Digestion

The fact that khapi atta is high in fibre also makes it great for digestive health. As we all know, fibre is crucial for digestion as it aids in regular bowel movements. By incorporating khapli atta into your diet, you can prevent issues like bloating, gas, and constipation.

3. Promotes Heart Health

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), consuming khapli atta may help lower cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. The presence of fibre and antioxidants in khapli atta helps achieve this.

4. Helps Manage Blood Sugar

As mentioned above, khapli atta has a low glycaemic index. Rashmeet says that this makes it a wonderful addition to a diabetes diet. Since it has a low glycaemic index, it won't cause any sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.

Now that you know the amazing health benefits of khapli atta, ensure to incorporate it into your daily diet. Stay fit, healthy, and happy!