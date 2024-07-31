In India, bread is a cornerstone of our daily diet. In fact, no meal feels complete without a piping hot roti to accompany our dals and curries. Traditionally, rotis are made from wheat flour, which is a great source of complex carbs and protein. But did you know you can boost the nutritional value of your rotis by adding a few everyday ingredients? That's right! With just a few simple additions, you can make your regular wheat rotis even healthier. Curious about what these ingredients are? You should be! Keep reading to discover how you can enhance your wheat atta for a more nutritious meal.





Here Are 5 Ingredients to Add to Your Regular Atta for Extra Nutrition:

1. Moringa Powder

Also known as drumstick tree leaves, moringa is a superfood that can make your wheat atta even healthier. Just one tablespoon of moringa powder per cup of atta can turn your rotis green and nutrient-rich. Packed with vitamin A and containing three times more iron than spinach, moringa powder also helps with weight management thanks to its high fiber content and antioxidant chlorogenic acid. The vibrant green color and mild earthy flavor will instantly elevate your meals!

2. Turmeric

Turmeric, or Haldi as it's called in Hindi, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, courtesy of curcumin. Adding a teaspoon of turmeric per cup of flour will give your rotis a lovely golden hue and a warm, mild flavor. Turmeric is also praised for its potential to help with arthritis, digestive issues, depression, and allergies. Its subtle taste pairs wonderfully with dals and curries, enhancing your dining experience.

3. Flax Seeds

Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, flax seeds are a fantastic addition to your regular rotis. Add a tablespoon of whole or slightly crushed flax seeds per cup of atta to boost the nutritional value. According to research in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, flax seeds contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an essential fatty acid that your body doesn't produce. ALA can help reduce inflammation and prevent cholesterol buildup in heart vessels. Additionally, the high fiber content in flax seeds promotes a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight management.

4. Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

Carom seeds, or Ajwain, are a great addition to your rotis due to their thymol content, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. These benefits can help with digestive issues such as gas and acidity. Lightly roast the seeds and add a teaspoon to your atta. Not only will this enhance the flavor of your roti, but it will also help with health issues like premature graying of hair and joint pain. Carom seeds impart a unique, slightly bitter taste that pairs well with spicy and savory dishes.

5. Fenugreek Seeds (Methi)

Fenugreek seeds, or methi dana, are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, along with essential minerals like potassium, calcium, and iron. Add one tablespoon of methi dana to your atta and knead as usual. The resulting roti may have a slightly bitter taste but complements tangy and spicy dishes beautifully. Fenugreek can help manage blood sugar levels, enhance insulin production, and improve digestion, all while adding a subtle crunch to your rotis.





Do you have any other ingredients that you like adding to your wheat atta? Share your suggestions in the comments below!