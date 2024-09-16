Apple cider vinegar, also known as ACV, has become a go-to drink for many in recent times. Made from fermented apple juice and pulp, it is known to be a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Among the various health benefits it offers, many rely on it particularly for digestive health. We're sure even you may have considered drinking it at some point. But have you ever stopped to wonder if it's really good for your digestive system? Or have you just been following what everyone else seems to be doing? Recently, Gut Health and Ayurveda Coach Dimple Jangda took to Instagram to reveal the truth about whether ACV is actually good for digestive health. But first, let's understand why it's essential to look after our digestive health.

Also Read: 5 Amazing Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Beautiful Skin

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Is It Important To Keep Your Digestive System Healthy?

Our digestive system helps absorb all the essential nutrients from the foods and drinks we consume. This, in turn, helps in building and repairing our cells, which give us the energy to function efficiently throughout the day. If we neglect our digestive health, it will have a direct impact on our overall well-being. Not only can it cause stomach issues such as bloating, gas, and acidity, but it may also lead to weakened immunity, fatigue, and inflammation in the body.

Here's What The Expert Revealed:

According to Dimple, apple cider vinegar can do more harm than good to your digestive system. She says, "ACV is twice fermented and twice as strong as alcohol". Contrary to popular belief, consuming this tangy elixir on an empty stomach can actually strip away the Ojas - the good fat lining of your gut. She further explains that while drinking apple cider vinegar may give you quick results in the beginning, it can cause serious long-term damage to your health, including skin disorders. Therefore, one should be mindful of how much ACV they consume and not rely on it solely for digestive health.

Also Read: Beyond Yogurt: Discover 5 Desi Superfoods To Support Your Gut Health

Watch the complete video below:

What Are The Other Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar?

Now that you know ACV is not the best for your digestive system, you may be wondering what benefits it offers. And there's not just one - there are plenty! Apple cider can be a great aid for those trying to lose weight, manage diabetes, or achieve healthy skin or hair. The elixir is loaded with antibacterial and antioxidant properties, making it a versatile solution for various health issues. According to our consulting nutritionist Rupali Datta, you can have 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar mixed in water in the morning. If you are prone to acidity, she recommends consuming it in between your meals. Remember, its best to consult a professional before making any changes to your diet.





Apple cider vinegar has amazing benefits, but you should be mindful of its consumption, especially when it comes to digestive health. Click here to learn about foods that can boost your gut health.