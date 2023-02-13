It's Monday again, meaning, it's time to kick-start a hectic week ahead. After a relaxing weekend, Mondays can often be overwhelming. Getting into work-mode, planning weekly schedule and more, there's a lot to do on the first day of the week. In between, planning and preparing breakfast often takes a back-seat. But this is not how it should be. Skipping breakfast is considered unhealthy. In fact, it is important to load up on nutritious meals to keep up our energy level. But who said you need hours to put together a wholesome platter? All you need is some research and creativity, and you have a pool of recipes to prepare for breakfast. In India, there's no dearth of such amazing recipes - one such option being a hearty cheela. You just need 10 minutes (if not more), to prepare this fulfilling and fuss-free dish.





Is Cheela Good For Breakfast?

Whenever we talk about Indian breakfast options, cheela is one of the first dishes that comes to our mind. It is easy, uncomplicated and needs a handful of ingredients for preparation. Conventionally, cheela is made with besan, which is enriched with several health benefitting properties. Besan (Bengal gram) is packed with protein, vitamin A, K, fibre, calcium, magnesium, potassium and has low glycemic index. It also makes a gluten-free option for all. Besan is considered great for weight loss, helps manage diabetes and more. "Besan is loaded with health benefitting properties. Hence, cheela, made with besan, helps give you a protein-packed start to the day," states consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta."





Veg Atta Cheela For Quick And Healthy Breakfast:





If you explore, you will find different versions of a humble cheela recipe. We experiment with the ingredients only to put together a meal that is wholesome and healthy to the core. Here, we bring a recipe that includes the goodness of atta and vegetables in it. While atta loads you up with good amount of protein and fibre, vegetables add essential minerals and vitamins to your meal. These factors make veg atta cheela a great option to add to your healthy diet regime.





How To Make Veg Atta Cheela For Breakfast:

Ingredients for veg atta cheela:





To make the dish, we need atta, salt, curd, ajwain, ginger, capsicum, carrot, beans, onion, green chilli, freshly chopped coriander leaves and a pinch of haldi.





Method to make veg atta cheela:





Start with taking one cup atta in a bowl, add salt, haldi, curd and mix everything well. Then add water to it and mix well into a smooth batter. Add ajwain, ginger, green chilli and all the vegetables to it and mix well.





Heat a tawa, grease some oil and add a ladleful of cheela batter and spread. Cook both the sides well and serve with ketchup or chutney of your choice. Click here for detailed recipe.











Try it today and let us know how you liked it.




