Healthy living and healthy eating go hand in hand. Experts from across the world suggest inclusion of essential nutrients in our daily diet for overall growth, health and nourishment. One such healthy nutrient is vitamin K. A new study has recently found that eating a diet rich in vitamin K can lower the risk of heart-related issues. Published in the 'Journal of the American Heart Association', the study states that high intake of vitamin K had positive effects on atherosclerosis-related cardiovascular disease (conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels).





For this study, researchers analysed data of more than 50,000 people and investigated whether vitamin K1 and vitamin K2 had any effect on cardiovascular disease. For the unversed, there are two types of vitamin K- the first one is vitamin K1 that is primarily found in leafy vegetables and vegetable oils, and the second is vitamin K2 found in meat, eggs and fermented foods such as cheese.





It was found that people having more vitamin K1 were 21 percent less likely to be "hospitalised with cardiovascular disease related to atherosclerosis". And people having more vitamin K2 had 14 percent lower risk of being hospitalised. "This lower risk was seen for all types of heart disease related to atherosclerosis, particularly for peripheral artery disease at 34 per cent," the study further found, reports ANI.

Although further research is needed to completely understand the link between vitamin K and lower heart-risk, researchers state, "We believe that vitamin K works by protecting against the calcium build-up in the major arteries of the body leading to vascular calcification."





Considering the benefits, we found some food options that can load you up with vitamin K, on an everyday basis.





Here're 5 Vitamin K-Rich Foods For You:

Spinach

Broccoli

Fish

Egg

Kiwi

We suggest, include these foods in your daily diet, for overall health benefit. But always remember, moderation is the key.





(Note: The food options are not a part of the study)









