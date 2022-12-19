In winter, our immunity takes a hit and we become more susceptible to common infections like cold and cough. But winter produce gives a wealth of foods that may help us prevent the same infections and alleviate their symptoms if already suffering from them. CBT soup is a popular home remedy to ward off all health issues in winter. This Carrot, Beetroot and Tomato soup warms up the soul, relieves cold and cough, and here's the best part - it also helps with weight loss! We all enjoy vegetable juice made with these vegetables, imagine how warming and soul-soothing this soup would be.

Health Benefits Of Carrots, Beetroot And Tomato:

Carrots, beetroot and tomato - all three vegetables are low in calories and high in immunity-boosting vitamins and carotenes. Rich in fibre, they are help ease digestion in winter, improving metabolism for quick weight loss.





Another reason you should be drinking the CBT winter soup to brave the cold winds is - its' coming from an expert. Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi Anand shared the recipe of the CBT Soup on her Instagram page 'the_nutritional_edge' and we just can't wait to try it.

How To Make CBT Soup For Immunity And Weight Loss:

Take 2 carrots, 1 beetroot and 4 tomatoes. Wash and roughly chop them. In a pressure cooker, heat some olive oil and chopped ginger. Add the chopped vegetables, sprinkle some salt and pepper and add 2-3 glasses of water. Pressure cook till the veggies cook, let them cool down and blend it all with a hand blender to make the soup. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





Enjoy this delicious warm soup as a light dinner or evening snack. Want more such recipes? Here is a list of our favourite winter soup recipes for weight loss.



