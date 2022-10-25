The cold chill in the air reminds us of the upcoming winter! It is time we start enjoying wintery foods too. The onset of season change also means an increased risk of catching common cold and cough. Keeping our body warm is essential during this time, and the best way to do so is to indulge in some wholesome and piping-hot soup. However, preparing soup can be time-consuming if you don't have the right recipe. If you are looking for a quick soup recipe you can enjoy for dinner, then here we have some winter-special options for you!

Here Are 7 Winter Soup Recipes Ready In 30 Minutes:

1. Tom Yum Soup

This Thai soup comes with the delicate flavours of red chilli, lemon juice, soya sauce and ginger-garlic, making it a mélange of spicy and masaledaar flavours.





Click here for the full recipe for Tom Yum Soup.

2. Clear Mushroom Soup

Enhanced with the delicate flavours of mushroom, crushed pepper and spring onions, this clear mushroom soup will feel like a warm hug on a cold day.





Click here for the full recipe for Clear Mushroom Soup.

3. Creamy Spinach Soup

With the goodness of our beloved winter vegetable spinach, this soup makes a creamy and soothing drink like no other. Season with oregano and pepper, it is aromatic and delicious.





Click here for the full recipe for Creamy Spinach Soup.

4. Veg Thukpa

If you are a fan of soup with noodles, then this veg thukpa will become your favourite. The flavourful broth has noodles and vegetables, making this thukpa delicious.





Click here for the full recipe of Veg Thukpa.

5. Chicken Vegetable Soup

Filled with vegetables like corn, peas and carrots, this healthy bowl soup offers a host of nutrients. You don't need a lot of seasoning, the natural flavours of the chicken and vegetables make it tasty.





Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Vegetable Soup.

6. Garlic Soup

Do you love the earthiness of garlic? Then you will definitely enjoy this garlic soup. The generous use of garlic is what makes this soup taste amazing.





Click here for the full recipe for Garlic Soup.

7. Chicken Turmeric Soup

This nutritious soup comes with the goodness of turmeric powder and chicken, making it an excellent soup for the winter. It is also super easy to make.





Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Turmeric Soup.





Try out these winter soups and let us know in the comments section which one is your favourite.



