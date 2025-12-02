A warm cup of ginger water at night is one of those simple remedies that quietly sits in our kitchens but rarely gets the credit it deserves. While most of us turn to adrak only when we are down with a cold, ginger has long been valued in Indian homes for its ability to support digestion, soothe discomfort and rebalance the body after a long, tiring day. In recent months, ginger water has become a popular night-time ritual for people looking for natural, food-based ways to feel lighter and sleep better. But what really happens when you drink it consistently for a month? Let's break it down for you:





Also Read: What Happens When You Drink Saunf Water Every Night For A Month

Here Are 5 Things That Happen To Your Body When You Drink Ginger Water

1. Your Digestion May Become Much Smoother

As per a 2025 chapter published in Clinical Nutrition Open Science, ginger is packed with gingerol, which helps stimulate digestive enzymes and improve the speed at which your stomach processes food. Over a month, you will notice less gas, better bowel movements and reduced morning bloating. Because ginger also helps reduce mild gut inflammation, you may wake up feeling fresher and more comfortable.

2. You May Experience Less Everyday Inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can help ease everyday stiffness caused by long working hours, irregular meals or a sedentary lifestyle. This is because its properties, as per a 2022 research paper, may help calm muscle fatigue, soothe mild aches and reduce oxidative stress. In fact, ginger can also support the body's natural recovery cycle when taken consistently.

3. Your Immunity May Feel More Supported

Ginger contains antioxidants that support the body's defence system, especially when consumed consistently. Over a month, this simple drink may help reduce throat irritation, soothe that scratchy feeling that comes before a cold, and make you feel more resilient during seasonal changes. While it is not a substitute for medical treatment, ginger water can complement a balanced diet and help you maintain better respiratory comfort.

4. Your Blood Sugar Levels May Feel More Steady

As per a 2015 research paper, ginger may improve how the body uses glucose. Drinking ginger water at night might help stabilise post-meal blood sugar fluctuations, which in turn reduces late-night cravings. Over a month, this may make your mornings feel more balanced and reduce that sudden hunger spike after waking up.

5. You May Sleep Better Due To Improved Comfort

Ginger isn't a sleep-inducing ingredient, but it indirectly helps you rest better by easing digestive stress. When your stomach feels lighter, your body naturally relaxes, making it easier to fall asleep without tossing and turning. Over a month, the cumulative effect of better digestion and reduced discomfort can improve the overall quality of your sleep.





Also Read: Is Your Daily Bread Omelette Healthy Or Not? A Nutritionist Breaks It Down

How Much Ginger Per Day Is Safe To Consume?

As per a 2020 research paper, you can consume up to 2 grams of ginger extract per day. The idea is not to avoid ginger but to keep it in moderation for long-term benefits.





The Best Way To Make Ginger Water For Health

Use ½ to 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger or a small sliced piece. Boil it in one cup of water for 5–7 minutes. Strain and drink it warm. You can add a drop of honey once it cools slightly (optional). Avoid making it too strong, as overly concentrated ginger can irritate the stomach.

Who Should Avoid Drinking Ginger Water At Night

While it is beneficial for many, ginger water is not made for everyone. Here is who should avoid it:

People with very sensitive stomachs or frequent acidity flare-ups. Those on blood-thinning medications (ginger may enhance their effect). Anyone with gallbladder issues. Individuals prone to low blood sugar should consult a doctor before daily use. Avoid giving it to very young children at night.

So, go on and include ginger water in your diet today!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.