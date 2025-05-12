When we talk about taking care of our health, we usually focus on the big organs – heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver. We monitor them, run tests, add supplements, and make lifestyle changes to keep them running smoothly. But what about the parts we barely think about? Tucked away deep in your belly is a tiny pouch called the appendix. It is not something we pay much attention to – until it causes trouble. And when it does, it often means appendicitis, a condition that needs urgent care. So, how can what you eat affect the health of your appendix? Ayurvedic expert Dimple Jangda has some answers.





What Is The Appendix And Why Does It Matter?

According to the Mayo Clinic's official site, the appendix is a small, finger-like pouch that sticks out from your colon on the lower right side of your abdomen. Appendicitis means this little pouch has become inflamed. The pain usually starts around the belly button and then shifts to the lower right side. As the inflammation increases, the pain worsens and becomes more serious.

What Can Trigger Appendix Problems?

There are several reasons why you may experience issues with your appendix. But Dimple Jangda highlights three common factors, all related to your gut and what you eat.

1. Eating Too Many Refined Foods

Refined items like wheat and flour can mess with your digestion. These types of food stay in your system longer than they should, which may slow things down and affect the appendix too.

2. Relying On Packaged Food

Processed food, when eaten often, can trigger inflammation in your appendix. If parasites are present in your gut, they may also worsen things. The expert suggests adding ingredients like cucumber seeds, papaya seeds, and garlic to your meals to help lower appendix inflammation and stay healthy.

3. Build-Up Of Waste And Toxins

If your body is not able to eliminate waste properly and you feel bloated or constipated often, it might be a sign that the appendix is under pressure.

How To Cleanse Your Appendix Naturally

Dimple Jangda shares a simple three-day routine that can help support your appendix and improve digestion overall.





Day 1: Try water fasting for 24 hours. This allows your digestive system to fully rest, which can ease inflammation and take pressure off the appendix.





Day 2: Drink fresh juices made with cucumber, beetroot, and carrot every two hours. Carrot and beetroot help cleanse the liver, while cucumber juice supports kidney function.





Day 3: Switch to soups made from leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, curry leaves, celery, cilantro, moringa, and spirulina. These ingredients help improve iron levels, boost immunity, and promote gut health.





You can also include fenugreek seed tea in your routine. It helps clear mucus build-up in the appendix and may reduce swelling.

These small changes might go a long way in keeping your appendix strong and your gut happy.