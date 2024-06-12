In the culinary scene globally, bread plays an essential role in day-to-day life. In the market, you will find all sorts of bread - white, brown, multigrain, whole wheat, etc. You name it, you have it. In Indian households, you will find a rich diversity of bread as well, ranging from traditional flatbreads like roti and paratha to modern bakery staples like sandwich bread. But there is one type of bread that is gaining increasing attention globally due to its health benefits - sourdough bread! With its distinct tangy flavour and chewy texture, you must have tasted this bread while eating Bruschetta.





If you are health-conscious, then switching to sourdough bread from regular bread can do wonders for your body. How, you ask? Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit) shared a video on her Instagram handle revealing how sourdough bread is a healthier option to consume than regular bread. Read on to know more.

Watch the full video here:

Here's Why Sourdough Bread Is Healthier Than Regular Bread

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shared three reasons why you should ditch your regular bread for sourdough bread.

1. Low Glycemic Index

Sourdough bread is better than regular bread because it has a low glycemic index. This means that it is a very slow-digesting carbohydrate that will take longer to spike your post-meal blood sugar, as per nutritionist Jain.

2. Good For Gut Health

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares that sourdough bread is great for your gut health because it undergoes a very slow and long fermentation process. This increases beneficial bacteria and yeast which is great for your gut health and also makes it a prebiotic.

3. Easier To Digest

Compared to regular bread, sourdough bread is much easier to digest. Nutritionist Jain shares that this is because sourdough bread has fewer anti-nutrients or phytic acid. During the fermentation process, sourdough bread pre-digests or neutralizes the phytic acid and makes the nutrients easily available to the body. This makes it easier for your stomach to digest.





Additionally, nutritionist Jain shares that sourdough bread is rich in Lactic acid bacteria which adds in beneficial bacteria and helps support a healthy gut. Moreover, you can combine sourdough with vegetables of your choice and a source of protein to lower the glycemic load even more.





After she shared the video, several Internet users asked questions.





One user asked, "Always get diarrhoea after eating any sourdough product!!! What to do?" To this, nutritionist Jain replied, "Please check the ingredients and quality of the product first. Many sourdough products have hardly any sourdough and majorly wheat/maida."





A second user asked, "But which brand is best and where to buy it from?" To this, nutritionist Jain suggested, "Try to look for bakers/bakeries who make fresh sourdough."

How to Make Sourdough Bread at Home?

You can easily make sourdough bread at home with the help of two simple ingredients-white flour and water. The procedure begins by kneading a combination of flour and water. Knead the dough for a couple of minutes until it becomes soft and stretchy, and then leave it to rest for 2-3 days. Once it's done, refresh this with double the flour amount and sufficient water, and let it sit for two days again. Repeat this process until you get a fresh, fully risen dough.





Now, simply add salt, flour, and water and pop it in the oven. You will get a delicious, crusty bread within a matter of minutes. Want a step-by-step recipe for sourdough bread? Click here.

How Is Sourdough Bread Different From Regular Bread?

Sourdough bread is a naturally leavened bread, which means it does not use commercial yeast to rise. Instead, it uses a 'starter' - a natural leavening agent made with a mixture of flour and water containing wild yeast and lactobacilli bacteria - that helps it to rise naturally. This also helps create its signature sour flavour.





Now that you know everything about sourdough bread, will you make this at home? Let us know in the comments below!