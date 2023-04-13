Rice flour is used in many cuisines. It is a type of staple ingredient used to prepare many delectable snacks, appetisers, breakfast, lunch, dinner and even desserts. Rice flour is made of finely ground rice, which can either be made from white rice or brown rice. You can easily find it at any local shop or supermarket, or you can even make this easily at home. It has an off-white colour which separates it from the hue and texture of other flours. However, rice flour has almost the same consistency like wheat flour, which makes it a good alternative for wheat flour dishes. You can prepare scrumptious dishes with rice flour at home.





Here Are 5 Tasty Dishes You Can Make With Rice Flour:

1. Rice Flour Dosa

Dosa is among the most famous rice-based foods in India. It is a popular South Indian dish which is loved by everyone. It is served with sambhar (a curry) and coconut dip. Although you can easily get dosa from outside, it's more fun to cook it at home. You can make crispy dosa with rice flour and use mashed potato as filling. For full recipe, click here.

2. Rice Flour Modak

Modak is a popular Maharashtrian sweet, which looks similar to a dumpling. This tasty Indian sweet is specially made on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Modak has a soft covering which is made with rice flour. The filling of modak consists of grated, roasted coconut and jaggery. For full recipe, click here.

3. Rice Flour Pakoda

Rice flour fritters (pakodas) are crispy from outside and soft from inside. These are made by adding sliced vegetables like onion and potatoes into a thick batter of rice and water, along with spices like chili powder, dhaniya powder, salt, etc. These are then deep fried in hot oil and once they turn golden brown, they can be served hot as a tea-time snack with a hot cup of chai. For full recipe, click here.

4. Fluffy Rice Flour Pancakes

We all must have tasted the typical pancakes made with refined flour. But have you considered preparing this tasty recipe with rice flour? To make fluffy rice flour pancakes, you will need rice flour, sugar, baking powder, milk and eggs. Mix them all together and pour some batter on a hot pan. It will only take 15 minutes to make this sweet and delicious dish. For pancake recipe, click here.

5. Rice Flour Roti

Roti is a flatbread eaten along with curries in India. The traditional ingredient used to make it include wheat flour, maida, makki ka atta, etc. Rice flour can also be used to prepare soft rotis. This flatbread is particularly light to eat because of its soft, fluffy texture. Serve your choice of curry with the rice-flour roti. For full recipe, click here.





Store rice flour in an airtight container to increase its shelf life and to protect it from insects and bugs.