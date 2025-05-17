Every year on 17th May, World Hypertension Day raises awareness about a silent, deadly threat that affects millions globally: high blood pressure. In India, where food is as much about emotion as it is about nutrition, the role of sodium in our daily meals is under increasing scrutiny. As we observe World Hypertension Day 2025, it's time to shine a light on how sodium subtly but steadily makes its way into our diets- and what we can do to manage it.





What Is Hypertension?

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, occurs when the force of blood against the walls of your arteries is consistently too high. Over time, this excess pressure can damage your blood vessels and vital organs, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. Often called the "silent killer," hypertension usually presents no symptoms until significant damage has already been done.

Why Is Excessive Sodium Bad for Health?

One of the key dietary factors linked to hypertension is excessive sodium intake. Sodium, primarily consumed through salt, plays a vital role in fluid balance and nerve function. However, too much of it causes the body to retain water, increasing blood volume and, consequently, blood pressure.





The World Health Organization recommends no more than 5 grams of salt per day (about 2,000 mg of sodium), but many Indians consume far more often without even realising it. This excess sodium intake, sustained over time, contributes not only to hypertension but also to increased risk of stroke, heart failure, and osteoporosis.

How Sodium Sneaks Into Everyday Indian Meals

We spoke with Dr. Anuja Agarwala, a former dietitian at AIIMS and vice president of the Indian Dietetic Association, who shared her insights on the stealthy presence of sodium in our daily diets.





"For many people, reducing sodium intake simply means using less salt while cooking. But that alone isn't enough," says Dr. Agarwala. "Restaurant meals and packaged foods often contain surprisingly high levels of sodium, and it's easy to overlook the extra salt we habitually add while eating."





From savoury snacks like bhujia and namkeen to seemingly innocent pickles and papads, sodium is omnipresent. Processed foods such as bread, biscuits, sauces, and ready-to-eat mixes can carry hefty sodium loads. Even our beloved street foods and festive dishes are often sodium-heavy, thanks to seasonings, preservatives, and garnishes.





A low sodium diet can help manage hypertension.

The Right Way to Reduce Sodium and Prevent Hypertension

So how can we reduce sodium intake without sacrificing flavour- especially in Indian cooking, which thrives on bold, complex tastes?





"Reducing salt at home doesn't mean compromising on flavour - especially when Indian cooking already offers a rich toolkit," Dr. Agarwala explains. "With the wide variety of spices, herbs, and traditional seasonings we use every day, it's possible to create deeply flavourful meals that rely less on sodium."





Here are some smart strategies she recommends:

Leverage natural souring agents: Lemon juice and tomatoes add brightness and depth, enhancing dishes like dals, sabzis, and curries without extra salt. Tap into umami: Ingredients rich in glutamates (like tomatoes) provide a natural savoury taste. A small amount of monosodium glutamate (MSG) - a low-sodium seasoning- can be used to add umami without the sodium spike. Rethink your salt habit: Avoid sprinkling extra salt on cooked food. If your dish is already well-seasoned, additional salt isn't necessary. Read food labels: Especially for processed or packaged items, keep an eye out for hidden sodium sources like baking soda, sodium benzoate, or disodium inosinate.



Reducing sodium isn't just a dietary adjustment- it's a long-term investment in your heart and overall health. On this World Hypertension Day, take a moment to evaluate your salt habits and discover how Indian cuisine's vast flavour palette can help you eat better and feel better.





Because health doesn't have to come at the cost of taste. Sometimes, all it takes is a dash of awareness.