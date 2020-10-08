World Sight Day 2020: How To Make Vitamin-Rich <i>Amla</i>-Coriander Juice For Good Eyesight

World Sight Day 2020 images: Drink this juice in the morning and give a healthy start to your day

Let's face it, our lifestyle today is all about staring at electronic gadgets. Be it working on laptops or surfing social media on mobiles and watching television - our life majorly revolves around different types of devices. As a result, our eyes hardly get any time to rest. And this continuous stress further leads to different eye-related problems such as poor eyesight. Moreover, in the current 'work-from-home' situation due to Coronavirus pandemic, when we are busy with our laptops for almost the whole day, the risk of eyesight deterioration has heightened by leaps and bounds. While some basic changes in lifestyle is always recommended to boost eye health, well-balanced nutrition also play an indispensable role in strengthening vision.





As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Natural foods are a storehouse of nutrients that boost overall health, including eyes. There are several vitamin-enriched foods, when made a part of everyday diet, can help promote healthy eyes. The major vitamins to keep our eyes healthy are - vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin E and folic acid. The best part is these nutrients are easily available in the foods we eat on a regular basis."





This World Sight Day 2020, we bring you a quick and easy vitamin-enriched drink option that does wonders for your vision and overall eye health. It is made with amla and coriander - both of which are known to be good for eyes. Besides, this drink may also help strengthen our immune system.

Health Benefits Of Amla (Indian Gooseberry):

Amlais a great source of vitamin C and as per Ayurvedic expert Ram N Kumar, "it not only boosts immunity, but also strengthen eyesight." Vitamin C is stated to be one of the most important antioxidants for our body that help maintain the collagen in cornea, lower the risk of cataract and vision loss due to macular degeneration. Besides, the carotene found in amla may also help improve vision.





Health Benefits Of Coriander (Dhania):

Coriander is a powerhouse of both vitamin C and vitamin A and has a positive effect on our eyesight. According to Rupali Datta, "Vitamin A is the most important vitamin for our eyes and helps protect cornea, which is crucial for good vision. It also prevents against age-related macular degeneration in our eyes." For the unversed, vitamin A is an equally great nutrient for our bone and immune health.





How To Make Amla-Coriander Juice | Amla-Coriander Juice For Eyesight:

Ingredients:

Amla- 5-6, deseeded





Coriander leaves- Half cup





Water- as per need





Black salt and chaat masala- to taste





Method:

Step 1. Clean and add the amla and coriander in a blender.





Step 2. Add a bit of water and blend.





Step 3. Strain the juice in a cup, add black salt and chaat masala and drink.





Drink this juice in the morning and give a healthy start to your day. But always remember, moderation is the key!







