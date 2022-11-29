The internet is full of food experiments - some have inspired us, while others have simply left us confused (read: shocked). There are various food combinations that are beyond our imagination, from bizarre paratha tacos to delicious Mexican bhel and Maggi wrap! No matter how strange a fusion food combination may be, it always manages to garner attention online. Today, we've compiled a list of 5 tried-and-true Indo-Mexican recipes that will leave you wanting more. These recipes add a desi twist to classic Mexican snacks and are ideal for pairing with your evening tea. So, what are you waiting for? Read below.

Here're 5 Delicious Indo-Mexican Recipes You Must Try

1. Hariyali Tacos - Our Recommendation

Let's make some Hariyali tacos with a filling of healthy green leafy vegetables, sprouts, and avocados to give tacos an Indian twist that is both tasty and nutritious. It is a great snack for the on-the-go because it is simple to make. Click here for the recipe for Haryali Tacos.

2. Paneer Tacos

You absolutely must try this paneer taco if you're looking for a healthy yet delicious recipe! Your taste buds will be wowed in no time by the dish's spicy, tangy, and creamy flavours. Click here for the recipe for Paneer Tacos.

3. Mexican Bhel

If you're sick of eating the same old bhel puri chaat and want to try something new, this recipe is a must-try! As intriguing as it may sound, this bhel recipe is unlike anything you've ever had. Click here for the Mexican Bhel recipe.

4. Rajma Burrito

Next, we'll show you how to make a quick rajma burrito. We used simple everyday ingredients in this recipe, so you won't need to buy anything fancy to cook it. In fact, amateur cooks can't go wrong with this recipe. Click here for the complete recipe for Rajma Burrito.

5. Rajasthani Sangri Ke Taco

Ker Sangri is a traditional Rajasthani dish made with dry beans and berries grown in the region. If you are the adventurous type and keen to expand your culinary palate, you can try this Sangri Ke Taco. Find the complete recipe for Rajasthani Sangri Ke Tacos, here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make your own Indo-Mexican Fusion dish at home and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.









