The kitchen is the heart of every household. It is where we cook meals, create experiences, and bond together as a family. But unfortunately, the area can become hot, sweaty, and uncomfortable during the summer season. The flame, the odour, and the grease - everything comes together to make the space unpleasant for all. What if we say there are ways to turn the situation around? While we understand the temperature outside is out of our control, what we can do is try and keep the kitchen area fresh and cool as much as possible. To help you with that, here are some simple tips that you can practice during the summer season.





Easy Summer Tips: Here're 5 Easy Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Cool:

The idea is to spend as little time as possible in the kitchen. And to do that, you need to plan things ahead and act accordingly.

1. Change the cooking hours:

If you are someone who cooks meals twice or thrice a day, we suggest changing the pattern. Try to finish your cooking in one go by morning and leave the kitchen before the temperature soars high.

2. Go for quick recipes:

This is the time to do some research and pick the dishes that can be cooked in no time. Go for recipes that are uncomplicated and involve fewer techniques and processes so that your job is done in not more than an hour or so.





3. Opt for dishes involving minimum cooking:

Let's agree that the heat of the stove flame can be unbearable. This is why we like going for recipes that involve minimum or no cooking. Load your diet with fruits, salads, and light, boiled dishes that can be digested easily as well.

4. Prepare your ingredients beforehand:

Cutting and chopping vegetables, preparing spice mixes, and other such steps before cooking take a lot of time and energy as well. Hence, we prefer taking some time out, planning a meal properly, and keeping the ingredients ready beforehand. This will not only save you time in the kitchen but also prevent the space from turning super-hot.

5. Use exhaust:

Switch on the kitchen chimney and open the kitchen windows while cooking. This will allow the air to cross-ventilate, preventing the accumulation of gunk, moisture, and odour. As a result, you will get a clean, cool, and odour-free experience every time you step inside the kitchen.





