Love hosting parties and setting dinner tables with chic and fancy crockery? If so, you know the pain of cleaning up afterwards. But let's agree, no matter how overwhelming the task is, doing the dishes is a must-do at the end of the day. Unfortunately, many people go wrong by failing to realize that different utensils require different cleaning methods. Understanding that they are made of various materials and have unique tolerance levels, you need to follow distinct techniques to properly sanitize them. After all, cleaning utensils isn't just about washing off dirt; you need to kill germs and bacteria too. Fret not, as always, we've got your back.

Today, we bring you a list of commonly used utensils and their unique cleaning methods to maintain a safe and hygienic kitchen practice every single time. Read on for details.

Also Read: 5 Common Cooking Methods That Are Surprisingly Unhealthy

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Different Ways to Clean 5 Different Utensils:

1. How to Clean Stainless Steel Utensils:

Stainless steel is the most commonly used material in almost every kitchen. It is sturdy for daily use and cleaning. Besides using a regular dishwashing bar, the best way to clean stainless steel utensils is by using a mixture of baking soda and water. Prepare the concoction, sprinkle it on the utensil, and clean it with a scrub or toothbrush. That's it! Your pan and plates will shine in no time.

Also Read: Kitchen Tips: How To Clean Baking Oven Easily

Photo Credit: iStock

2. How to Clean Glassware:

Cleaning tough stains on glassware can be daunting, and scrubbing too hard may leave scratches. The solution is simple. Take a lemon peel and scrub it thoroughly on the surface of the utensil. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then rinse well with warm water.

Also Read: Cooking Tips: How To Save Your Meal From Too Much Turmeric

Photo Credit: iStock

3. How to Clean Copper and Brass Utensils:

Believe it or not, ketchup is one of the best means to clean your copper utensils. The natural acid in ketchup helps remove tough stains. Simply spread some ketchup on the utensil and let it sit for some time. Then scrub it well with a soft sponge and rinse thoroughly. You can use a cloth soaked in olive oil to clean the utensil after washing, preserving the shine of your copperware.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. How to Clean Wooden Utensils:

Cleaning wooden utensils can often be challenging. Start by washing them thoroughly with hot soapy water. Once done, sprinkle some salt on the utensil and rub it well with lemon. After the salt dissolves, rinse it with cold water and dry the utensil thoroughly.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. How to Clean Non-Stick Utensils:

Avoid scrubbing your non-stick cookware vigorously, as it may remove the coating and ruin the utensil. Instead, we suggest soaking the utensils in lukewarm water and cleaning them with dishwashing gel and a soft sponge.

Now that you know how to properly handle your utensils, follow these tips to enjoy shiny, clean, and sanitized utensils in your kitchen.