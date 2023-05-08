How many of you have made mistakes while preparing a dish? Let's agree, we all have! Cooking is an art and follows no strict procedure, meaning there are scopes of going wrong as well. Don't worry, it's okay to make mistakes as long as you know how to rectify them. Agreed? Ask your mothers and grandmothers; they have a list of hacks to fix your meal if anything goes wrong. By now, you all know how to fix salt in a recipe, how to reduce the spice level in a curry, how to use sour curd, and more. But do you know how to fix the amount of haldi in your food? As always, we've got you covered.

What Happens When You Add Excess Haldi To Your Food?

Haldi, or turmeric, is one of the most versatile spices in your kitchen. We add a pinch of haldi to almost every food we cook. But what happens when you add excess haldi to your food by mistake? It ruins both the look and taste of the food, adding a raw aroma to it. That's not all; it may also increase body heat, causing irritation and discomfort in your gut. This is where our mothers' hacks come to the rescue.





We recently came across a few such genius tips that can help adjust the haldi in your food. Let's take a look.

How To Fix Excess Haldi In Your Food?

1. Add raw potato:

It won't be an exaggeration to say that potato is the universal solution for almost every kitchen problem. When you add excess haldi to your meal, just cut some potatoes and add them to it (while cooking the food). The aloo will soak up excess salt and balance the look and flavor of the dish.

2. Add coconut milk:

Coconut milk is also considered a great option to fix your meal. Diluting some coconut milk in your curry, with extra haldi, can balance out the flavors and reduce the pungent taste of haldi.

3. Add an acidic ingredient:

Adding tamarind paste, lemon juice, tomato sauce, and other acidic components may help neutralize the bitterness caused by excess turmeric in your dish. But make sure not to add too much acidic ingredient; this may alter the overall taste.





4. Add curd-spice mix:

Some dahi, with salt and spices, can also do the job for you. All you need to do is prepare a mixture with dahi, salt, red chili powder, and water and add it to the curry. Simmer it for some time, and you will see the bitterness of haldi has gone from the dish.

5. Add sugar and fresh cream:

A mix of these two ingredients not only helps fix the meal but also adds some richness to the dish. However, this hack will work on some specific dishes only. So, take a wise call before adding fresh cream to a dish.





So, the next time you add extra haldi to a dish, make sure to follow the aforementioned hacks to fix it immediately. And do let us know which one worked the best for you.





Happy cooking!