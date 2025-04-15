Our kitchens are well-equipped with different types of tools and staples. While some we use daily, some barely get noticed. Then some tools are way more versatile than you can imagine. One such underrated essential is the humble ice cube tray. You might think it is just for freezing water, but trust us, this little tray is far more useful than it gets credit for. With some imagination and a pinch of creativity, your basic ice cube tray can become a perfect arsenal for preparing, preserving, and even presenting a variety of culinary delights.





In this article, we'll explore fun and practical ways to use ice cube trays that go far beyond just making ice. Sounds interesting? Let's dive in!





Here Are 6 Interesting Ways To Use Ice Cube Trays:

1. Broth cubes:

Veg and non-veg stocks instantly add depth of flavour in a dish, alongside adding some extra nutrition. So, we suggest keeping them handy for whenever you need them. How, you ask? Make a batch of stock/broth, pour it into the ice cube tray and freeze. You can directly use the stock in your dish, without thawing.

2. Herb butter cubes:

Have some leftover herbs and don't know what to do? We suggest tossing them in butter and freezing them in ice cubes. You can pop out a cube anytime to add taste to a dish. Click here for some delicious herb butter recipes. https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/5-thrilling-flavoured-butter-recipes-to-make-your-butter-taste-better-2281896

3. Frozen yogurt:

If you plan to ditch ice cream this summer, then here is a perfect alternative for you to try - frozen yogurt. Mix hung curd or Greek yogurt with some honey and fresh fruits and freeze in ice cube trays.

4. Fruity cubes:

Now you can enjoy chilled mangoes and bananas by freezing them in ice cubes. Put chopped fruits in each cavity of an ice tray, top with lemon juice and honey mix and freeze.

5. Coffee and tea cubes:

This is the perfect way to have iced coffee and tea any time of the day. Brew some black coffee and tea, cool it down and pour into an ice cube tray. Then freeze the tray for whenever you need it.

6. Chocolate dessert cubes:

This dish is a must-try for those with a sweet tooth. Add molten chocolate in the cavity of an ice cube tray, drop in small strawberries or fruits of your choice, and freeze. You have an instant dessert ready to be devoured.





Photo Credit: iStock

3 Pro-Tips To Remember While Going Creative With An Ice Cube Tray:

1. Use silicone:

Traditional plastic trays can make you struggle while popping out the cubes. Silicone trays are flexible and let you push out the cubes easily, without creating a mess.

2. Clean regularly:

Make sure the trays are cleaned after every use. This helps wash off the aroma of the last food stored and prevents cross-contamination.

3. Add labels:

Everything has an expiry date, even your ice cubes. So, we suggest adding a label to every tray to make your consumption safe and hygienic.





Liked our ideas? Try these tricks at home and make your summer diet yet more interesting. Got a cool ice cube tray hack of your own? Drop it in the comments below.