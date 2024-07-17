Garlic is a kitchen superstar when it comes to cooking. Be it a simple sauteed vegetable or a rich curry, adding a portion of garlic not only enhances the aroma and flavour. In fact, it also adds some nutritional benefits to the food. Wonder how? Garlic, for centuries, has had therapeutic and medical uses due to its antibacterial and antiseptic qualities. Besides it is also packed with minerals, vitamins and a compound called allicin - known for its advantageous effects. But the question remains, are we using garlic the right way? According to food experts, you can make the most of this ingredient only when you know how to use it in cooking. Fret not, we have got you covered. In this article, we will take you through some essential tips that every chef/cook must remember while using garlic in food. Sounds interesting? So, without further ado, let's get going.





Also Read: Cooking Hack: Make Garlic Powder In Bulk With Fresh Garlic In 5 Easy Steps

Photo Credit: Pexels



Here're 5 Tips To Remember While Cooking With Garlic:

1. Wash and peel it right:

Washing vegetables before adding to food is the most basic factor to consider for safe and hygienic cooking. But washing garlic after peeling or chopping might erase its flavours and benefits to some extent. So, we suggest soaking the whole garlic in water for at least half an hour before using it. This will clean the vegetable and make it easy for you to peel the outer skin properly.

2. Chop garlic properly:

Did you know that the taste and texture of a food depends much on how you chop a vegetable? You read that right. It is important to know the right way to chop garlic before adding it to your food. While some dishes demand finely chopped garlic cloves, some include minced garlic. Then there are some, where simple hand-crushed garlic does the job. And how can we forget garlic paste? Gravy-based dishes always include garlic paste for taste, aroma, and thick texture.

3. Know when to add it:

When do you add garlic to your dish? While most of us add it at the beginning to infuse flavour in every element of the dish, some recipes like salads and sauteed vegetables include crispy garlic flakes as a garnishing element for that extra crunch. Then we have dal fry and certain meat preparations, where garlic is added in the very last step in the form of tadka. So, please remember when you add garlic to make the most of its goodness.

4. Fry it, not burn it:

It is important to fry garlic properly to eliminate the raw smell. In due course, some people end up burning them, ruining the flavours and texture of the complete meal. So, we suggest taking enough time to cook the garlic on medium flame to get it done right, without the fear of burning. Burning or overcooking also takes away all its nutritional benefits.

5. Avoid adding whole garlic:

According to nutritionist Ridhima Batra, one must avoid adding whole garlic to food. Instead, it is always better to cut, chop or mince garlic and let it rest for a while before adding to food. This helps activate enzymes called alliinase, which then get converted into alliin and then into allicin, which is known to manage blood sugar and blood pressure levels in the body.





Now that you know all about garlic and its usage in cooking, we have some of the best recipes for every garlic lover. Click here to know more.