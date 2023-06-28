One dish that a non-vegetarian can probably never say no to is chicken curry. Oozing with flavour, it makes for a wholesome meal option. Now, of course, there are various chicken curry recipes that you'll find, but the one that you get at a dhaba has a different taste to it, which is truly satisfying. These roadside eateries have a different vibe altogether. Their chicken curry provides a sense of comfort like no other fancy restaurant would probably ever be able to do. However, most of these dhabas are located on national highways, away from the main city, which makes it quite difficult to satisfy our cravings. But that doesn't mean you can't recreate those same flavours at home. Don't worry, all you need to do is be mindful of certain things while you prepare the chicken curry. Check out some of these tips below:

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Dhaba-Style Chicken Curry At Home:

1. It's all about the marination

If your chicken is not marinated well, the result will be a flavourless curry. And we certainly don't want that, right? To make delicious chicken curry, it's important to marinate the chicken well. After all, it's the chicken that is the star ingredient of the dish, and if it's not marinated well, you possibly cannot expect to recreate a dhaba-style chicken curry at home.

2. Use fresh masalas

Apart from marinating the chicken, you must also opt for fresh masalas if possible. Dhabas are known to use fresh ingredients and masalas, and this is primarily the secret behind their authentic flavours. So, try to get your hands on the freshest garam masala, chilli powder, jeera, and other spices.

3. Brown the onions and tomatoes well

The key to making a perfect chicken curry lies in its base. And this is made using onions and tomatoes. It's important to saute them well to get rid of the raw smell. If you rush into this process, you'll probably taste the raw flavours of both ingredients once the curry is cooked. Make sure to allow them enough time to brown, and do not skip adding a generous amount of oil.

4. Allow it to simmer

Now, we know the temptation of indulging in a chicken curry is hard to resist. But if you do not allow it enough time to simmer, the flavours won't get fully absorbed into the chicken. It may take a few extra minutes, but the results will certainly not disappoint you. So, try to have some patience, and you'll see how incredible your chicken curry turns out. Tip: You can also add a splash of cream to the curry for extra richness.

5. Don't forget to garnish

If you do not garnish a dish, it seems incomplete, right? This is also true for chicken curry. Once you're done with the cooking process, you must finish it up with some kasuri methi, or fried onions. You can even top it with some fresh coriander leaves. The choice is all yours about what you wish to garnish it with, but don't forget to do so.





Recreating dhaba-style chicken curry is not difficult at all. Follow these easy tips to enjoy similar flavours in the comfort of your home. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments below. Meanwhile, here's a classic dhaba-style chicken curry recipe for you to try.