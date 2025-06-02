We can all admit that butter chicken is one of the most iconic Indian dishes. We love the dish for its rich, creamy, mildly spiced tomato gravy and, of course, the buttery taste that gives it its name. But what if you're trying to reduce your saturated fat intake, are lactose-intolerant, or simply out of butter? The good news: you can make butter chicken without butter - and still get delicious, restaurant-style results. Here are five smart tips to help you achieve that.





Here Are 5 Tips To Make Butter Chicken Without Butter:

1. Use a Good-Quality Oil as a Substitute

The most straightforward butter substitute is neutral oil like sunflower, rice bran, or canola. These oils don't have a strong taste, allowing the tomato and spice flavours to shine. If you're after a more robust flavour, mustard oil or even a light olive oil can work well - just heat until it smokes slightly to remove bitterness. Use about 11/2 tablespoons of oil for every tablespoon of butter the original recipe calls for.

2. Add Cashew or Almond Paste for Richness

Butter chicken's signature creaminess doesn't rely solely on butter - nuts can add a similar richness. Soak 8-10 cashews or almonds in hot water for 10-15 minutes, then blend into a smooth paste. Stir this into the sauce along with the tomato base. It thickens the gravy naturally and imparts a slightly nutty, luxurious feel, without the heaviness of butter or cream.

Butter chicken gets its richness from added cream.

3. Rely on Full-Bodied Spices and a Charred Chicken Marinade

Butter adds depth and body, but you can build flavour through well-balanced spices and proper marination. Marinate chicken in yoghurt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala, and salt for at least 30 minutes (preferably longer). Grill or sear the chicken until it gets a charred edge - this smokiness helps replace the richness lost from not using butter.

4. Use Coconut Cream or Plant-Based Cream Alternatives

If you're avoiding dairy altogether, coconut cream is a fantastic option. It's creamy, naturally sweet, and adds body to the sauce. Alternatively, oat or soy cream also works well in vegan versions. Add these at the end of cooking to keep the sauce smooth and luscious without splitting. If you're not vegan but avoiding butter, you can also use low-fat cooking cream to lighten the dish.

5. Finish with Kasuri Methi and a Touch of Sweetness

To give your butter-free butter chicken a final flourish, crush a teaspoon of kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) between your palms and stir it into the sauce. This adds a distinctive aroma often associated with restaurant-style butter chicken. A small pinch of sugar or honey can also balance the acidity of the tomatoes and replicate the mellow sweetness that butter naturally offers.





You don't need butter to make butter chicken taste indulgent. By using flavour-packed ingredients, you can replicate the beloved taste and texture of traditional butter chicken - no compromise needed. These five tips will help you make a version that's just as satisfying.