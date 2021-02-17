Tried Low-Fat Butter Chicken? It's Just As Good Minus The Guilt!

It is almost impossible, a blasphemy of sorts to think of a North Indian spread without butter chicken. This tangy, creamy chicken preparation has a fan following to reckon with. It is one of the most popular Indian preparations abroad, and no matter how many times you have had it, you can never really get enough of it. The luscious gravy made with the goodness of tomatoes and cream has indulgence written all over it. The combination of hot spices and the succulent chicken make this dish worth all the hype.





Butter chicken is said to be a product of accident. According to a popular legend, to save the tandoori chicken from going bad, the chef put them in a left-over mixture of tomato juice and butter. This paved way for our much-beloved butter chicken. It has been re-imagined in a million ways, and a lot of people try to give this recipe their own spin. This low-fat butter chicken is one such recipe that has been a favourite of ours for quite some time.





Butter chicken is one of the most beloved chicken recipes of all times

As much as we love butter chicken, one cannot deny that it is not one of the healthiest dishes you could add to your diet. There is a copious amount of cream, cashew paste and butter used to make the delicacy as rich. But what if we tell you that you can make it much healthier without compromising on the quintessential flavour you hold so dear.

So what is so different about this recipe, and how does it pass off as low-fat. The recipe is not very different from your usual butter chicken recipe. It is made the same way with almost similar ingredients except a few. For instance, the cream is replaced with a low-fat alternative like curd, dry fruits and nuts mixture is also ruled out. In other words, this low-fat butter chicken is not only healthier but also much easier to prepare. Since the main masala is made in the blender, it is super quick to make too.





It is a good idea to use the same pan you used to make the masala to cook the chicken as well. Mix everything well and pair this low-fat butter chicken with rice or roti or brown rice. Here's the recipe for low-fat butter chicken you may try at home.







