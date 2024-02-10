Beetroot is known for its vibrant red colour and refreshing taste. It can be enjoyed as is and even added to salads, smoothies, dips, soups, etc. While it certainly helps elevate our food, it can also become a cause for worry. A common problem that everyone encounters while making dishes with beetroot is the stained hands it leaves behind. The colour of beetroot is quite potent and tends to stay on for a long time. You may find yourself washing your hands repeatedly, but the stubborn stains just don't seem to go away. To make things easier, we have compiled a list of foolproof ways to banish these stains from your hands with ease.

Here Are 5 Tips To Remove Beetroot Stains From Hands:

1. Use a potato

You can easily get rid of beetroot stains by using good old potatoes. All you have to do is cut it in half, dip it in some salt, and then start rubbing it all over your hands. Make sure to do so under running tap water, as this makes the cleaning process easier. Once done, wash your hands like you normally would to remove the potato starch and smell.

2. Baking soda

Baking soda is one of the most popular cleaning agents out there. And guess what? You can use it to clean your beetroot-stained hands as well. To use it, fill a large bowl with lukewarm water and add a teaspoon of baking soda to it. Then, simply soak your hands in it for around 5 to 7 minutes, and then rinse with water again. You'll notice that the stains have vanished!

3. Use salt

You can use your regular table salt to clean your hands too. Its sharp granules make it an effective natural scrubber to remove stains. How to use it? Well, it's quite simple, as you just have to sprinkle the salt on damp hands and scrub them gently. Do so for a few minutes before washing them with water. Try this effective tip and see the results for yourself.

4. Use lemons

Lemons can be used in two ways to remove beetroot stains. The first is to directly rub the lemon peels over your hands. Make sure to do so nicely and reach all the corners around your fingers. The second way is to soak them in lemon water for a while and then rinse. Either way, your hands will look super clean.

5. Toothpaste

Toothpaste is commonly used as a remedy to provide relief from a heat burn. It turns out you can use it to get rid of stubborn beetroot stains from your hands too. Since it contains mild abrasives, it helps achieve this effortlessly. Simply squeeze some onto your hands and then rub them together as mentioned in the salt-cleaning method. Once it dries, clean it with water.





With our tips and tricks, you'll be able to clean your beetroot-stained hands with the utmost ease. Do share your experience with us in the comments below.