The festive season is upon us and we are celebrating festivals back-to-back. After Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, we are now set to celebrate Chhath Puja soon. A festival largely marked in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, this year Chhath Puja falls on October 30, 2022. On this day, devotees take Holy bath, observe vrat and prepare Prasad and arghya to the setting and rising sun. Besides, they also prepare celebratory meal (sattvik bhojan) to break the fast. While there are different types of dishes prepared during the festival, what remains common for all are rasiyaw kheer and puri.





For the unversed, rasiyaw kheer is basically Bihari-style gur ki kheer, consumed by the devotees to break their fast after Puja. To pair with kheer, people generally make puri and kaddu ki sabzi. Considering the popularity, we bring rasiyaw kheer and puri recipes that you can make for the festive fare. Take a look.





How To Make Rasiyaw Kheer (Gur Ki Kheer):

To make rasiyaw kheer, we need basmati rice, full cream milk, chopped dry fruits and nuts, jaggery and ghee.





First, wash the basmati rice and mix with ghee and keep aside. Then boil milk on medium flame and reduce it to half. Meanwhile, stir fry dry fruits in ghee and keep aside.





Now, add the rice to the milk and boil. Stir occasionally to prevent burning or sticking to the base. When the rice gets boiled, add dry fruits to it.





Once the rice is well cooked, switch off the heat and then add jaggery. Do not add jaggery while the pan is on the stove, the dish may curdle. Finally, add either small chunks of jaggery or melted jaggery syrup, and mix until you get the desired consistency.





Click here for the detailed recipe of rasiyaw kheer.





How To Make Puri:

All you need to do is, mix maida, salt, ghee and water; knead a dough, let it rest and roll out puris.





Finally, fry puris to perfection and enjoy. Click here for the recipe.





This Chhath Puja, prepare this meal and enjoy the festival to the fullest.





Happy Chhath Puja 2022!