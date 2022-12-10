We all love coffee but not all of us can make the perfect cup of Joe at home. Instead of giving up and stepping out or ordering in every time you need a kick of caffeine, refer these tips that we have brought here for you to make a yummylicious coffee. A good cappuccino has that light and airy froth over it. If you have tried, and tried, but could never get that cafe-style frothy cappuccino at home, this recipe will surely help you.





We found a great hack to make a frothy coffee at home with ease. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared her recipe (with tips) on her Instagram page 'masterchefpankajbhadouria' to make the perfect cappuccino with few simple steps. Can't wait to try it out? So can't we.





Frothy Cappuccino Recipe I How To Make Cafe-Style Coffee:

Take 2 tbsp sugar and 1 tbsp coffee powder. Blend in a grinder machine to make fine powder. Add three ice cubes and grind again. After a few pluses, stop, scrape the coffee from the sides of the grinder, and grind again until you get a frothy paste. Transfer this beaten coffee paste to a cup. Top it with hot milk, stir well and enjoy your frothy cappuccino.





A hot of cappuccino is all we need to rejuvenate.

Coffee is just the 'pick-me-up' drink we all need to get going. But only if it is made well. Agree?

