Mac and cheese, also known as macaroni and cheese, is a comfort food for many. This creamy and luscious dish is made with macaroni pasta and melted cheese and baked to perfection. The best part is that you can relish this delicious pasta as is or even add extra seasonings and herbs to enhance its flavour. You can also mix in some veggies or meat according to your liking. Mac and cheese is super easy to make, which is why it is loved by kids and adults alike. However, if you do not have access to an oven, fret not, we've got you covered. Here we bring you some easy tips to make rich and creamy mac and cheese in a microwave. Yes, you heard us.





Making homemade mac and cheese is not at all difficult if you get the technique right. Make sure to add the right amount of ingredients and follow all the steps appropriately to get that perfect bowl of mac and cheese. You can also add some breadcrumbs while cooking to add that extra layer of crunch. Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.





Macaroni and cheese make for an excellent combination.

Microwave Mac And Cheese Recipe: How To Make Microwave Mac And Cheese

First, combine the macaroni, water and salt in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the macaroni on high power for around 2-3 minutes. Once done, stir it well. (Keep an eye to see if the water is foaming over the side of the bowl, if yes, then stir it sooner.) Continue microwaving the macaroni in 2-minute intervals, stirring between each interval, until it becomes soft. This could take around 5-8 mins, depending on the strength of your microwave. If the macaroni absorbs all the water before it's cooked, add another 1-2 tbsp of water. Now carefully take out the bowl and stir in the milk, cheese or any other extra additions that you wish. Put the bowl back into the microwave and cook on high power for 30 seconds. Stir well. Continue stirring in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until the cheese has fully melted and becomes creamy. (You can add some extra cheese or milk at this stage for that extra creaminess.) Serve hot and enjoy!



Try out these recipes at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.

