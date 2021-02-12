Enjoy Season-Special Ber Ki Khatti Meethi Chutney (Jujube Chutney) - Easy Recipe Inside

Highlights We all love relishing sweet and sour ber.

Ber ki chutney reminds us of our childhood.

Here's the authentic ber ki chutney recipe for you.

Spring - the King of all seasons - is almost here. It's finally the time to enjoy all things bright, colourful and green. One of the things that the spring season brings along is ber (or jujube). If you look around, you will find trees packed with these small red and green coloured fruits, offering tangy-sweet flavours to our palate. The very thought of these bite-sized delights instantly takes us down the memory lane. We all remember enjoying ber with red chilli powder and black salt while soaking the soothing sun rays. And if you are anything like us, then this very thought is enough to make you slurp.





Here we bring you one such lip-smacking ber-based dish that will take you to your childhood in no time. It's the popular ber ki khatti meethi chutney. Sounds delicious, right?





This chutney is super easy and extremely flavourful and makes every meal special in a jiffy. Besides adding flavours to your palate, ber is also credited for having several health benefitting properties.





Health Benefits Of Ber (Jujube):

Ber is loaded with vitamin C and is often touted as great for strengthening immunity against seasonal diseases. It also helps prevent free radical damages, revitalises our skin and gives us a healthy, glowing skin. It also contains potassium that may help regulate blood pressure levels.

How To Make Ber Ki Khatti Meethi Chutney | Ber Ki Chutney Recipe:

For this particular recipe, you need red, soft and juicy jujube, gur, panch phoron, mustard oil and a pinch of black salt. Panch phoron is a mix of jeera, rai, saunf, kalonji and methi seeds. You can also replace gur with regular sugar if you want.





All you need to do now is heat oil in a pan, add panch phoron and pour the ber in it. Now, add the gur syrup in the spice-ber mix and cook till the ber turns soft and mushy. Add a pinch of salt to it to enhance the taste.





Click here for the complete recipe.





Trust us and try this lip-smacking chutney with simple dal-chawal; you surely will be thanking us later!







