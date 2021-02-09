Gola Roti: This Bengali-Style Savoury Pancake Is A Must Try For Breakfast (Recipe Inside)

Gola roti tastes good even if it gets cold.

Luchi (poori) with chholar dal (chana dal) or aloo sabzi is undoubtedly the most popular breakfast meal in Bengal. Visit any Bengali restaurant or any quintessential Bengali household, you will surely find this delicious food combo to be a constant in the menu. In fact, it is one such dish that defines the food culture of Bengal. But if you explore the cuisine, you will find that 'luchi-torkari' is just the tip of the iceberg; Bengali cuisine includes multiple other food items that make for a delicious and wholesome breakfast meal. One such amazing food item is gola roti (or gola ruti). It is basically a Bengali-style savoury pancake, made with maida, egg and veggies.





Ask any Bengali about gola roti, the only answer you will get is 'nostalgia'. This dish reminds most of the Bengalis of their childhood days. Gola roti, for several people, has been a staple for breakfast or school lunch. It is easy, quick and tastes great even when it turns cold.





How To Make Gola Roti | Gola Roti (Bengali-Style Savoury Pancake) Recipe:

Gola roti, literally meaning liquefied roti, is basically roti made out of the batter, instead of dough. Gola roti has different variations in the recipe. Keeping the maida and egg constant, you can actually add any ingredient of your choice to prepare the roti. Some like it plain just salt added to it, others enjoy the sweet version of it. But what remains the most popular is a spicy gola roti that includes onion, tomato, chillies etc.

We bring you the most commonly prepared gola roti recipe that needs ingredients like maida, egg, onion, tomato, ginger, green chilli, coriander, salt, a pinch of sugar and black pepper.





Now, mix all these ingredients together and make a batter of thin consistency. Heat a pan and spread some of the batter on it and cook both the sides. Make sure your gola roti is thin and soft, so that it melts in mouth in no time.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





You can enjoy gola roti with ketchup or pair with any sabzi of your choice.





Give it a try and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.





