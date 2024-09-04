We swear by home-cooked meals. They are fresh and delicious and loaded with healthy ingredients. What's more, they are always pocket-friendly. Let's accept that the increasing cost of life globally has been a major concern for all. From our daily ingredients to luxury food products, we can see a steep surge in price. But that doesn't mean we compromise on health and well-being. That is exactly where a budget-meal plan comes in handy. This article will help you prepare a roadmap for a healthy diet within your budget. Let's get going.





7 Steps To Make Affordable Nutritious Meals In India:

1. Identify the ingredients:

It is important to understand what is good for you and what is not. For instance, you can always avoid having processed foods and ready-to-eat meals, which cost less but comes with various health problems. Instead, we suggest you go for healthy ingredients to make your food wholesome.

2. Prepare a meal plan:

It is important to plan your weekly meals to save time and money. Planning helps you avoid unnecessary shopping, which automatically saves a lot of money in the longer run.





3. Get your groceries wisely:

Once you have the meal plan ready, get your ingredients accordingly. Instead of buying raw materials in bulk, get them for four to five days, exhaust them completely and then go for the next batch of shopping.

4. Avoid food wastage:

This is something we should always keep in mind - avoid food wastage! Instead of cooking in bulk and wasting them eventually, try to use leftover foods as much as possible. Also, use rotten fruits and vegetables as fertilizer for your kitchen garden instead of tossing them completely.

5. Include Indigenous grains and pulses:

Today, we have seen people shifting from fancy ingredients to local ones. Infact, food products like millet, different types of legumes, grains, ragi etc are in trend today. So, we suggest experimenting with such indigenous food products to make your meals more nutritious and affordable at the same time.

6. Swear by seasonal produce:

Every season brings along a range for fresh fruits and vegetables, loaded with various health benefitting properties. We suggest you including such seasonal produce in your diet to enjoy every essential nutrients, that too in an affordable price.

7. Shop from local market:

This is something we always vouch for. Instead of getting your food products online, we suggest identifying the grocery and vegetable shops in your locality for getting your food ingredients. This will not only help you procure fresh ingredients but also in a lesser price as compared to some fancy mart or e-commerce platforms.





